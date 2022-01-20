ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FTC sends cease-and-desist demands to 400+ claiming to treat COVID

Hays Post
 4 days ago
The Federal Trade Commission ordered more than 20 marketers nationwide to immediately stop making baseless claims that their products and supposed therapies can treat or prevent COVID-19. In cease-and-desist demands sent to these marketers, the agency noted that violators could be hit with monetary penalties under the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act...

CBS Denver

Colorado AG Issues Cease & Desist Orders For Some COVID Testing Sites

(CBS4) – The Colorado Attorney General’s Office ordered the closure of several COVID testing locations for “failing to report COVID-19 testing results and cases to CDPHE as required by state law.” The locations operate under Center for COVID Control and other were operated by Macagain Corporation. AG Phil Weiser says CCC misrepresented the certification and approval of each of their testing sites which is in violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act. (credit: CBS) “A well-documented investigation by CDPHE concluded that the Center for COVID Control has failed to obtain all necessary licensing required to perform COVID-19 testing in Colorado. Our consumer protection section...
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
cowboystatedaily.com

Idaho Couple Suing Wyoming Attorney, Snowplow Driver For Negligence

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Idaho couple is suing a Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow driver for negligence over a 2019 accident in Teton County and their former attorney on allegations he failed to file legal documents on time. Jacquelyn and Jeffrey Battle are suing...
Axios

Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the...
CBS Philly

COVID In Pennsylvania: Commonwealth Rolls Out ‘Strike Team’ To Ease Hospital Crunch

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has deployed its first pandemic “strike team” of out-of-state health care workers to a suburban Philadelphia hospital under severe strain from COVID-19, the state’s top health official announced Monday. The team, which includes nurses and respiratory therapists, started Saturday night at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville. Workers will staff the overnight shift at the hospital for the next 14 days. The state’s Department of Health recently contracted with GHR Healthcare to supply health care workers for temporary assignment to hospitals in need of staffing assistance. The program opened last week and has received three such requests so far, said Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter. “Workers are tired and they deserve a break, and so that’s what we’re really here to do,” she said at a news conference at Grand View. The highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread rapidly across the state and the nation since last month, leading to record-shattering numbers of confirmed infections and hospitalizations. Many Pennsylvania hospitals are deluged with patients at the same time they are struggling with staffing shortages. (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Hays Post

KDHE: 14,200 new cases, 17 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 14,270 to a total of 695,675 the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 7,336. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
TheConversationCanada

Lower drug prices are a priority for Canadians, but not for the federal government

Once again, the federal minister of health has postponed changes to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) regulations for another six months until July 1, 2022. The excuse is that bringing the amendments into force during the COVID-19 pandemic requires preparedness and consultation and the government needs to further engage stakeholders — the pharmaceutical industry and its allies. The process of changing the regulations started in June 2016 when the PMPRB released a public discussion paper. Changes were necessary because of the high cost of drugs in Canada: The PMPRB reported in 2019 that only the United States, Switzerland and...
Hays Post

