Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-21 06:03:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-25 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Midnight to 3 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT

