Two of the top teams in the Big 12 Conference clash when the seventh-ranked Kansas Jayhawks take on the 18th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday night. The winner will be atop the Big 12 standings as the regular season approaches its midpoint. The Red Raiders (15-4, 5-2), who have won two in a row, are coming off a 78-65 win over West Virginia on Saturday. The Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1), who are on a four-game winning streak, held off Kansas State 78-75 on Saturday.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO