The Best Podcast Equipment for 2022

If you're looking to start a podcast or improve the quality of your recordings, you should start with a top-notch microphone...just know that your setup isn't complete without a microphone mount. A boom arm, such as the $129 Rode PSA1+, is the best solution, because unlike a mic stand, it eliminates any potential vibration from nearby objects and can be repositioned easily for optimal recordings. The PSA1+ is the successor to one of our favorite models in recent years, the PSA, and boasts some improvements including an improved internal spring design and better cable loops. The price of the mount might seem a bit high, but it’s an indispensable accessory for ensuring the best recordings, earning it our Editors' Choice award.
