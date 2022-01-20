ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Best Podcast Equipment for 2022

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re just getting started or looking to upgrade your podcast recording setup, gathering all the requisite gear can seem daunting. After all, a good pair of studio headphones and a top-notch microphone can set you back a hefty chunk of change. The sheer variety of options doesn't help matters,...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Comparing the 5 Best Ring Video Doorbells Available in 2022

The Ring brand has become to video doorbells what Kleenex is to tissues or Ziplock is to plastic bags — you see a video doorbell and automatically think “Oh, there’s a Ring Video Doorbell.” When a brand becomes the recognized noun for a product, you know it’s a quality product. Ring Video Doorbells are rather impressive. They can stream and record video in HD and have two-way talk so you can talk to whoever is at your door. Some Ring Video Doorbells have package alerts to notify you when your packages arrive, and others have head-to-toe video so you can continue...
ELECTRONICS
Mens Journal

Smart, Entertaining, and Introspective: Cue Up the Best Podcasts of 2022

There are a lot of podcasts out there. Self-help streams. Sports talk. Financial freedom chatter. The list goes on and on. The thing is—as any podcast connoisseur knows—there’s a difference between a one-episode wonder and a reliable series you can return to time and time again. That’s why we whittled the podcast-scape down to 10 home runs. Covering everything from, yes, sports talk to self-improvement, these are our favorite podcasts of 2022 to add to your list.
YOUTUBE
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: Cisternerne

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit a massive 19th-century reservoir under the city of Copenhagen that has been repurposed as a contemporary art cave. We venture inside to learn more about its history and bask in the incredible acoustics of the space.
LIFESTYLE
PC Magazine

Rode PSA1+ Review

If you're looking to start a podcast or improve the quality of your recordings, you should start with a top-notch microphone...just know that your setup isn't complete without a microphone mount. A boom arm, such as the $129 Rode PSA1+, is the best solution, because unlike a mic stand, it eliminates any potential vibration from nearby objects and can be repositioned easily for optimal recordings. The PSA1+ is the successor to one of our favorite models in recent years, the PSA, and boasts some improvements including an improved internal spring design and better cable loops. The price of the mount might seem a bit high, but it’s an indispensable accessory for ensuring the best recordings, earning it our Editors' Choice award.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recording#High End Audio#Best Headphones#Professional Audio#Digital Recording#Usb#Hypemic#Xlr#Dsp
MusicRadar.com

Best podcasting headphones 2022: an essential tool for your podcast rig

While many audio applications and scenarios - if not most - are best suited to listening out loud through speakers, there are situations where a good set of headphones are pretty much mandatory. So if you’re looking for a set of the best podcasting headphones, this article will be right up your street. Podcasting headphones share many characteristics with regular headphones, although there are some differences and it isn’t always the case that newer sets with the latest technology are the best for the job.
ELECTRONICS
magneticmag.com

Play Pause Podcast S2 EP 5 - The Best In New & Unreleased House, Downtempo & Beyond

New for 2022, this week's Play Pause Podcast features only the latest music, and yet to be released music. It highlights some incredible artists and record labels like the legendary Verve Records with a new remix album of classic Nina Simone, Freestyle Records out of London, Belgium’s Tomorrowland Music, Melbourne producer Lance Ferguson and several more!
MUSIC
hackaday.com

Hackaday Podcast 152: 555 Timer Extravaganza, EMF Chip Glitching 3 Ways, A Magnetic Mechanical Keyboard, And The Best Tricorder Ever

Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi as they bring you up to speed on the best stories and projects from the week. There’s some pretty unfortunate news for the physical media aficionados in the audience, but if you’re particularly keen on 50 year old integrated circuits, you’ll love hearing about the winners of the 555 Timer Contest. We’ll take a look at a singing circuit sculpture powered by the ESP32, extol the virtues of 3D printed switches, follow one hacker’s dream of building the ultimate Star Trek tricorder prop, and try to wrap our heads around how electronic devices can be jolted into submission. Stick around to the end as we take a close look at some extraordinary claims about sniffing out computer viruses, and wrap things up by wondering why everyone is trying to drive so far.
COMPUTERS
Fstoppers

We Review the DJI Mic: The Best Portable Microphone for Your Video, Music, and Podcasts

Sound is a critical aspect of content creation in today’s world. Whether it’s for a YouTube channel, Twitch streaming, interviews, or podcasting, your voice will reflect who you are, and where you are recording can also have a profound effect on the audio. Viewers are used to loose camera work videos, but if the audio is bad, then most of the time, viewers give up. So, we tested out the new DJI Mic to see if does indeed produces great sound quality.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Podcast
PC Magazine

Miroir M1200S Ultra Pro Smart Projector Review

Priced at $699.99 (though its website offers a $599.99 sale at this writing), the Miroir M1200S Ultra Pro Smart Projector is above par in some aspects and below par in others, sometimes when talking about the same feature. Unlike most Android-based streaming projectors—including the Editors' Choice-award-winning Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 ($999.99) and the Xgimi Horizon ($1,099)—the Miroir offers a Netflix app. But while Netflix support is a plus, the app is somewhat flawed (more on that in a minute), so it counts for less than it might. Much the same is true of the M1200S overall: It's worth consideration if you're shopping for a home projector, but that recommendation comes with some hedges.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

AC Podcast 554: Missed product launches; Best fitness watches

This week, Ara, Nick, Jeramy, and Chris Wedel survey the smartwatch landscape and offer suggestions on the best ones for fitness. They also talk about Samsung's blown Exynos 2200 launch schedule, Spotify's blown lossless streaming, and how a judge has dealt a blow to Meta regarding an FTC lawsuit. Listen...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

10 best USB microphones for podcasting, streaming and upping your Zoom game

You’ve perfected your Zoom mise en scene: the cheese plant is artfully positioned over your left shoulder, the bookcase has been purged of trashy novels, and the pile of dirty laundry has been shoved just out of shot. But while a lot of care and attention is paid to how we look on camera, not so much is paid to how we sound. That’s when USB microphones come in.Using a USB microphone is as simple as plugging it in. Most Macs and Windows PCs will recognise the device and install the necessary drivers automatically, meaning you can upgrade from your...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

JBL link portable review: This sub-£130 smart speaker is a ‘big step forward’ for the brand

JBL’s solidly built, treble-heavy speakers have long been a hit in the saturated Bluetooth marketplace. Its new link portable, though, is a different beast. It’s a smart speaker with built in Google Assistant to enable streaming from WiFi, and comes with connectivity to Airplay 2 and Chromecast.First, some bad news. You won’t be able to link it up with another, Bluetooth-only JBL speaker in the range. Instead, JBL are leaning into the Google Home link-up. The idea here is to make the link portable more than just a solid go anywhere, play anything kind of a speaker, which JBL have...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Review

Feel and sound are the two most important aspects of a gaming headset. The cans must be comfortable to wear, and balanced enough that you can hear details in the games you’re playing. The quality of both vary based on the price, of course. The JBL Quantum 350 Wireless—a wireless gaming headset with powerful bass—would be appealing at $60, but at $99.99 its build quality and audio lag far behind most other $100-range options we’ve tested, including the Razer Barracuda X, the category's Editors' Choice pick.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 (3rd Gen) Review

If you need something more capable than a USB mic to record music or create a podcast, an audio interface with multiple inputs is the next logical step. The $169.99 Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 (3rd Gen) is a simple recording solution that connects to your computer via USB-C and provides stereo quarter-inch inputs that double as XLR inputs for mics. It offers low-latency monitoring and relatively transparent recording paths without unnecessarily complicating your setup. Our biggest complaint is that the left and right gain knobs aren’t easily adjustable in unison. Nonetheless, we highly recommend the Scarlett 2i2 for anyone who is looking for an entry point into the world of professional recording, mixing, and monitoring.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Best alternatives to Apple's Fitness Plus equipment recommendations 2022

Best alternatives to Apple's Fitness Plus equipment recommendations. So, you've subscribed to Apple Fitness+, and now you want to get yourself equipped to take on all of its different workout types. That's great, but looking at some of the prices on the official list of Apple Fitness+ equipment recommendations might be enough for you to reconsider your new-found passion for fitness. Thankfully, there are plenty of alternatives to Apple's Fitness+ equipment recommendations out there, and we've rounded up our pick for the best in each category below.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best keyboards in 2022: Give your typing the keyboard it deserves

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: $9 COVID tests, $99 AirPods, 4K TVs, Sony headphones, more Choosing the best keyboard for your setup can be tough. Not only are there a ton of options, but there is also a multitude of different keyboard types. From mechanical to ergonomic, you’re going to need to figure out what suits you best, and exactly what you need. But before you can figure out what the best keyboards are, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, think about what type of keyboard you want. Do you want a super-clicky and responsive mechanical keyboard or are...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Instagram Introduces Premium Creator Subscriptions

Instagram is the latest platform to monetize: Parent company Meta this week announced Instagram Subscriptions, a new feature that allows creators to charge for exclusive content and benefits. A handful of creators can now set a monthly price, add the "subscribe" button to their profile, and offer supporter benefits like...
INTERNET
SPY

Review: Does Razer’s Zephyr Mask Really Live up to Its Main Task?

When Razer first debuted their Zephyr mask at CES in 2021, dubbed “Project Hazel,” much of the buzz around the device fell into those who were genuinely interested in its features and those who believed it to be another step towards the dystopian hell of our COVID-19 reality. Regardless of where on the spectrum between those two beliefs you fell, chances are good that there was an interest in checking it out for yourself to see what all the fuss was about it. Razer quickly made the mask a reality, debuting the Zephyr in limited quantities last fall — and...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best In-Ear Headphones for Music and Calls

While it’s true that over-the-ear headphones can offer an intimate listening experience and that AirPods and their cordless Bluetooth peers have a minimalist appeal, there is still something to be said for the classic in-ear headphone set’s sound quality. Are In-Ear Earbuds Better Than Wireless Earbuds? In general, wired earbuds are able to provide better sound quality than Bluetooth ones. This is because they receive an analog signal. For those of us who don’t want to learn the inner workings of how headphones transmit sound, this simply means that wired headphones are able to transmit more data than Bluetooth. More data means...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy