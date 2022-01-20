Motorcyclist dies in crash during police chase

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Thursday after crashing during a police chase in City Heights, police said.

The rider was traveling westbound in the 3400 block of Orange Avenue “at a high rate of speed” shortly before 2 a.m. when officers initiated a traffic stop, San Diego police Officer David O’Brien said in a news release. The motorcyclist did not stop and crashed into a curb in the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue, police said. He was ejected from the bike and hit a metal guardrail.

The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene. He has not been publicly identified.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.