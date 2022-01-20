Motorcyclist dies in crash during police chase
SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Thursday after crashing during a police chase in City Heights, police said.
The rider was traveling westbound in the 3400 block of Orange Avenue “at a high rate of speed” shortly before 2 a.m. when officers initiated a traffic stop, San Diego police Officer David O’Brien said in a news release. The motorcyclist did not stop and crashed into a curb in the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue, police said. He was ejected from the bike and hit a metal guardrail.Police rule deadly fall that killed mother, toddler a murder-suicide
The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene. He has not been publicly identified.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.
Comments / 0