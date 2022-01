The former president and CEO of Walmart U.S., Bill Simon, argued inflation is driving "The Great Resignation," and workers leaving their jobs is "unsettling" for businesses. "While we're struggling with inflation and supply chain issues…our leaders are meeting on things like voting rights bills, things that are not relevant to the day-to-day lives of Americans," Simon said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday.

