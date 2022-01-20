6 Yellowjackets Season 2 Theories

The How I Met Your Father premiere seemed to give viewers all the possible candidates for being the mysterious father... but it turns out, there’s one more, and he has a very familiar face. Josh Peck made his first appearance on the HIMYM reboot in Episode 3, introducing fans to Drew, the charming vice principal at the school where Jesse teaches music. At first, it doesn’t seem possible that Drew could end up being the mysterious father, but an important moment at the end of the episode changed everything. So, is Drew the father on How I Met Your Father? The chances that it’s him just went way up.

