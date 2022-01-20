ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

6 Yellowjackets Season 2 Theories

Elite Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of Yellowjackets Season 1 answered more questions than fans ever could have hoped. From small details like “What happened to Tai’s dog?” to big ones like “Who is Adam?”, the series gave more answers in a single season than most puzzlebox mystery shows do in six. And yet, in...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
TV SERIES
GQMagazine

Jasmin Savoy Brown On Her Favorite Yellowjackets Theories and Joining the Scream Universe

Jasmin Savoy Brown was very close to passing on Yellowjackets, Showtime’s new hit drama. “I hadn’t had auditions in months,” an extremely cozy Brown says from the comfort of her couch during a Zoom call. “I finally leave for vacation, I’m two days into it, and then I’m told: ‘You have an audition.’ I think my agent had to literally convince me to come back, because I was so pissed.” Fortunately, the 27-year-old Oregon native took the audition and ultimately won the role of headstrong teenager Taissa Turner (played as an adult by Tawny Cypress), which she plays with intensity and concealed vulnerability.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

The This Is Us Episode 4 Promo Reveals Secrets About Jack's Mom

With This Is Us tying up all the loose ends in its final season, one would think the series would focus mainly on the present and future. But there are still a few unanswered questions from the past, especially where Jack is concerned. Though fans have always known about Jack’s father and his abusive tendencies, his mother has remained a mystery throughout the series. But the This Is Us Season 6, Episode 4 promo promises the show hasn’t forgotten her.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Everything To Know About A Potential Archive 81 Season 2

When Archive 81 starts, it seems like a murder mystery. Decades ago, a filmmaker named Melody Pendras disappeared while filming a documentary investigation into a dangerous cult in a creepy building. In the present day, Dan Turner slowly got sucked into the mystery to the point of obsession as he watched the footage back. But the series’ twist ending, which was so bizarre no one saw it coming, left things on a cliffhanger. So, is there going to be an Archive 81 Season 2?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Lee
Person
Hunter
Elite Daily

10 Shows Like Yellowjackets To Watch For More Drama

When Yellowjackets hit Showtime in the fall of 2021, TV critics went gaga for the new series, but that doesn’t always denote a hit show. Thankfully, audiences have also caught onto the multi-timeline multi-mystery, whose story is almost as convoluted as the theories it’s been spawning. But with the first season now over and a long, cold Canadian winter until fans are fed more, here are a few shows like Yellowjackets to help keep the cult alive.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Here Are The Best Theories About The Father On How I Met Your Father

One of the major reasons How I Met Your Mother was such a success was because it was a sitcom with an inherent mystery, so of course Hulu’s new sequel series How I Met Your Father is carrying that same torch. Obviously, the first thing you’re going to wonder when pressing play on the show is just who is the father on How I Met Your Father. Unlike HIMYM, the premiere episode actually narrowed down the choices, so let’s go over all the major theories.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Next Week's Euphoria Takes A Super Dark Turn

The first season of Euphoria was all about troubled teen relationships, and in Season 2, two unexpected love triangles have taken center stage. The first three episodes set up a strenuous secret relationship between Nate and Cassie, which they’ve kept hidden from Cassie’s BFF and Nate’s recent ex, Maddy. They also introduced soulful stoner Elliot, who formed an instant connection with Rue, but has also started to grow on Rue’s girlfriend, Jules. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like fans will have to wait much longer for these hidden or hinted-at affairs to come to light, because the Euphoria Season 2, Episode 4 promo reveals the next new episode will be all about the romantic drama.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

You Totally Missed This Gossip Girl Connection In HIMYF

The How I Met Your Father cast is filled with actors who mean a lot to millennial audiences. Hilary Duff grew up with an entire generation on Lizzie McGuire, while Josh Peck made ’90s babies laugh through Nickelodeon’s most iconic years. And for a certain group of superfans, Christopher Lowell will always be Veronica Mars’ lovably goofy bestie, Piz. But what if I told you there was another mega-iconic millennial star hidden in the HIMYF premiere that you totally missed? I’m talking the headbanded harbinger of societal doom herself, Blair Waldorf. Leighton Meester’s HIMYF cameo was super brief, but it sounds like she’ll be back later on.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowjackets#Kidnapping
The Independent

Ozark: What happened in season 4 part 1 finale and what does it mean?

Ozark viewers have been left reeling by the shocking events of the show’s mid-season finale.The first seven episodes of Ozark’s fourth and final season were released on Netflix on Friday (21 January), with another seven set to follow later in the year.The season finale proved to be an explosive episode, leaving viewers questioning how the show will continue when it returns.*Major spoilers follow for the most recent episode of Ozark*Just hours after getting married, Darlene (Lisa Emery) and Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) are murdered at the hands of the mercurial Javi (Alfonso Herrera), the successor to the throne of Omar...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Here's Why Everyone Thinks Josh Peck's Character Is The Father In HIMYF

The How I Met Your Father premiere seemed to give viewers all the possible candidates for being the mysterious father... but it turns out, there’s one more, and he has a very familiar face. Josh Peck made his first appearance on the HIMYM reboot in Episode 3, introducing fans to Drew, the charming vice principal at the school where Jesse teaches music. At first, it doesn’t seem possible that Drew could end up being the mysterious father, but an important moment at the end of the episode changed everything. So, is Drew the father on How I Met Your Father? The chances that it’s him just went way up.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Euphoria season 2: Fans are not happy about the lack of Lexi and Fez content in episode 3

Euphoria fans are all pining for one thing that wasn’t delivered in the third episode of season two: Fexi.That’s the term we’ve coined for the romance that’s developing between Fez (Angus Cloud) and Lexi (Maude Apatow).Many viewers of the show could hardly contain their excitement when a flirtation began to play out between the pair at the start of this season – so they were very disappointed when there was no progress in the characters’ relationship in episode three, out today (24 January).“no fez and lexi scenes this episode but i know fez was thinking of her so it’s...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Hello Tomorrow!’: Dagmara Dominczyk To Recur In Apple Series

EXCLUSIVE: Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession) is set for a key recurring role opposite Billy Crudup in Apple TV+ original series Hello Tomorrow!, from MRC Television. Created, written and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who will serve as showrunners, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world. It revolves around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who also executive produces, stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

NCIS: Hawai'i Just Revealed How NCIS' Gibbs Is Connected to Tennant

Ahead of this March’s official crossover event, NCIS: Hawai’i this Monday night revealed the role that NCIS‘ Leroy Jethro Gibbs played in guiding Jane Tennant’s career. In the NCIS: Hawai’i episode “Spies, Part 2” (the conclusion of a two-parter that kicked off on Sunday night), as the team investigated former CIA operative Maggie Shaw’s (Julie White) apparent role in abetting a Chinese spy who was hiding out in Hawaii, a series of flashbacks starting with “15 Years Ago” chronicled Maggie’s recruitment and training of a younger Jane (Vanessa Lachey). In the final flashback sequence, set 11 years ago, Jane learned that Maggie...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein reveals TK's fate

The latest episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star revealed that TK was in mortal peril after being rescued from the ice storm after getting severe hypothermia from his time out in the elements. While fans have been freaking out about TK's future, Ronen Robinstein, who plays the paramedic, revealed whether his character would live to see another episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hulu Orders Series Adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin Psychological Drama Novel ‘Saint X’

Hulu has ordered a series adaptation of the novel “Saint X” by Alexis Schaitkin, Variety has learned. The series is described as a psychological drama told in multiple timelines and perspectives. It is about a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation and how it creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. Hulu has given the show an eight-episode order. Leila Gerstein will write and executive produce the adapatation. Gerstein previously worked on the Hulu shows “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Looking for Alaska.” Dee Rees is attached to direct and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Fuller House' Star Lands 'Role of a Lifetime'

Ashley Liao, who had a breakout part in Netflix's Fuller House, recently finished filming her latest movie, Loveboat, Taipei. The movie also stars To All The Boys actor Ross Butler, who celebrated finishing the film earlier this month. When Liao was cast in the project last fall, she called it the "role of a lifetime."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Missing-Girl Drama ‘Saint X’ Lands Series Order at Hulu

Hulu is headed to the Caribbean for its latest literary adaptation. The Disney-run streamer has given a series order to Saint X, a drama based on Alexis Schaitkin’s 2020 novel of the same name. Leila Gerstein (Hart of Dixie, The Handmaid’s Tale) is adapting the book, and Dee Rees (Mudbound, Pariah) will direct. ABC Signature is producing the eight-episode drama. Told from multiple perspectives and across multiple timelines, Saint X aims to explore and upend the missing-girl story. The series will examine how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Emma And Garrett Reportedly Broke Up Following Months Of Split Rumors

The new year has been rough for some celeb couples, and it seems like Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are among the famous duos calling it quits in 2022. Sadly, the rumors that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund broke up appear to be true. On Friday, Jan. 21, People exclusively spilled the tea about the relationship, which fans guessed had been on the rocks for a while. Here are the deets on Emma Roberts’ and Garrett Hedlund’s reported breakup.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy