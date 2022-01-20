6 Yellowjackets Season 2 Theories

The first season of Euphoria was all about troubled teen relationships, and in Season 2, two unexpected love triangles have taken center stage. The first three episodes set up a strenuous secret relationship between Nate and Cassie, which they’ve kept hidden from Cassie’s BFF and Nate’s recent ex, Maddy. They also introduced soulful stoner Elliot, who formed an instant connection with Rue, but has also started to grow on Rue’s girlfriend, Jules. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like fans will have to wait much longer for these hidden or hinted-at affairs to come to light, because the Euphoria Season 2, Episode 4 promo reveals the next new episode will be all about the romantic drama.
