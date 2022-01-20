ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIU softball announces non-league schedule

By WIU ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS
 3 days ago

MACOMB, ILL. – As the regular season nears, Western Illinois softball has finalized its non-league schedule, WIU Athletics announced on Wednesday (Jan. 19). The games include four different tournaments and matchups with multiple Power Five opponents, all starting on Feb. 11.

The Rosemont Dome Tournament will see Western play six games in three days from Feb. 11-13, then the Leathernecks head to Fayetteville, Ark., to play five more games from Feb. 18-20. After two weeks without a game, WIU heads to Bloomington, Ind., to play back-to-back doubleheaders against Indiana and Valparaiso in the Indiana Tournament, hosted by the University of Indiana. The following week, Murray State will host a tournament in Murray, Ky., where the team will play four more games on March 12 and 13.

Among the four tournaments are several single-game matchups. On March 15, Western Illinois will face Northern Kentucky on the road, and then immediately head south to face Louisville on March 16. After playing three road games against Saint Louis University, Western faces the University of Missouri on Wednesday, March 22. The Leathernecks will play one more non-league game later in the season, traveling to play the University of Illinois on May 4.

After nearly two months on the road to open the season, Western Illinois softball will return to Mary Ellen McKee Stadium on Saturday, March 26 to start league play, hosting St. Thomas for a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 12 and 2 p.m., respectively.

