ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Majority of Americans think COVID-19 situation is getting worse: Gallup

By Joseph Choi, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCNPz_0dqvRm0w00

( The Hill ) — A majority of Americans say they feel that the COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse according to a new Gallup poll released on Thursday.

According to the January Gallup poll, 58% of respondents said they felt the pandemic was getting a little or a lot worse, while just 20% said they felt the pandemic was improving and 22% said they thought the situation has stayed the same.

The level of pessimism surrounding the pandemic saw a sharp increase from when the poll was conducted in October when 18% said they felt it was getting worse and 51% said it was getting better. However, the rapid spread of the highly-transmissible omicron variant has caused many to feel a sense of hopelessness in the face of a third year in the pandemic.

“It’s so disheartening,” Mistreatment of nurses around the Ozarks on the rise

Gallup observed a corresponding change in behaviors as people’s thoughts on the pandemic worsened. More people said they were practicing social distancing behaviors and fewer people said they were eating out at restaurants.

“When the COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out last year, there was great hope that the pandemic would have ended in the U.S. by now,” said Gallup. “But with COVID-19 cases in the U.S. skyrocketing due to the omicron variant of the virus, Americans’ views of the pandemic have once again turned negative, and worry about getting the virus is on the rise to levels not seen since vaccines were widely available.”

The Gallup poll was conducted among 1,569 adults from Jan. 3-14. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Coronavirus
Springfield, MO
Vaccines
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Springfield, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
Springfield, MO
Health
KOLR10 News

Health care workers step up to fill in during worker shortages

During an increase in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant, local hospital systems are now asking workers to consider signing up to help with tasks outside of their usual job descriptions. Health care systems said they are dealing with increased staffing shortages due to some caregivers being out sick. Mercy officials said they’re asking coworkers […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

35% of PCR COVID tests coming back positive, Missouri health officials say

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – More than 1-in-3 PCR COVID-19 tests are coming back positive in Missouri, state health officials said Sunday, as the highly-infectious omicron variant shows no sign of loosening its grip on our collective health. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,024,477 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Covid#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOLR10 News

New updated workplace Covid-19 toolkit available

GREENE COUNTY, MO– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has released an updated COVID-19 toolkit for businesses and workplaces.  The kits were originally released in September of 2020, but this new toolkit is updated to help provide employers with guidance and resources to help in slowing the current surge and future surges of COVID-19 in their […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

US and Russia try to lower temperature in Ukraine crisis

GENEVA (AP) — The United States and Russia sought to lower the temperature in a heated standoff over Ukraine, even as they reported no breakthroughs in high-stakes talks on Friday aimed at preventing a feared Russian invasion. Armed with seemingly intractable and opposed demands, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey […]
POTUS
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy