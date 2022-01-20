ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaspard Ulliel star of Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ dead at 37 after tragic ski accident

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago
Gaspard Ulliel, one of the most best-known stars of French cinema, died at 37, following a tragic ski accident in France.

The actor’s family confirmed his death after being hospitalized for brain trauma, suffering a series of injuries when he collided with another skier on the slopes of the Savoie region in the Alps.

Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 film ‘Hannibal Rising’ and fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the 2015 biopic ‘Saint Laurent.’ He also plays Midnight Man in the upcoming superhero series ‘Moon Knight,’ as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highly anticipated series premieres March 30 on Disney+ and he can be seen acting alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

Born in Paris on November 25, 1984. The French actor wanted to be a director, however he went on to find success in the industry, starting his acting career with multiple appearances in television and movies, working with top actors and directors, such as Bertrand Bonello and Xavier Dolan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8sef_0dqvRXiv00

During a 2010 interview with The New York Times, the star talked about returning to acting, as it was still in his mind at the time. He also detailed his childhood and his love for skiing, revealing: “Half my family comes from the French Alps. As a child, I almost skied before I walked.”

