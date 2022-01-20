ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Superman And Lois Season 3: Release date, when and how to watch

gamerevolution.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the Superman and Lois Season 3 release date? Season 2 of the popular Superman TV show is going on right now but is already setting up some truly epic storylines which will probably continue into the next season, so it’ll be good to know when that new season will...

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Superman & Lois Season 2 Explores the Man of Steel's Allegiance to America

Whose hero is he, anyway? That’s one of several key questions broached in Tuesday’s season premiere of Superman & Lois (The CW, 8/7c) as the Man of Steel begins to feel the heat from his new U.S. Army liaison. And if you thought General Lane was a thorn in Superman’s side, just wait until you meet Lt. Mitch Anderson (played by Tyler Hoechlin’s former Teen Wolf co-star Ian Bohen). It’s in Anderson’s best interest for Superman to swear his allegiance to the red, white and blue. But as Superman explains in the Season 2 trailer, he already “gave it to the world...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Showrunner Confirms That Season 2 Premiere Villain Tease

Superman & Lois returned for its second season last week and while the Man of Steel and his family will be facing quite a few challenges in The CW series' sophomore season, there's also a deadly and iconic villain coming to Smallville as well and now series showrunner Todd Helbing confirms that if you thought the final scene of the premiere was teasing Doomsday, you're right. Helbing confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the scene was the show's take on a classic Doomsday comic book cover and that the full reveal of the villain is coming sooner than you might expect.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The New Season of 'Superman & Lois' Will Feature Several Villains on Multiple Fronts

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Superman & Lois. The Arrowverse's Superman returns in the newest season of Superman & Lois. Having been first introduced in Supergirl, Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) reprise their guest star roles in their own show on The CW. The series first premiered in 2021 and will premiere all-new episodes in January 2022. And of course, there's no shortage of new villains for the iconic DC duo to take on.
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

Superman & Lois, Naomi Ratings Are In

The ratings are in as Tuesday night saw the return of Superman & Lois with Season 2 and the debut of the new DC show, Naomi, from Ava DuVernay. Superman & Lois moved from its 9pm Tuesday timeslot to that of The Flash's 8pm timeslot, and Naomi debuted in that 9pm timeslot as well (The Flash moves to Wednesdays at 8pm).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cryer
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Showrunner Teases Superman's Military Relationship in Season 2

Superman & Lois returns for its second season on The CW on Tuesday night and the new episode will see the titular hero face some new challenges, particularly when it comes to his relationship with the American military. Previously released teasers and promos for the Arrowverse series introduced Lt. Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen), the man who replaces General Lane (Dylan Walsh) as Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) liaison to the United States Army and it seems pretty clear that Anderson has a very different idea of where Superman's allegiances lie. Now, ahead of the Season 2 premiere, showrunner Todd Helbing tells TVLine about how that ideological conflict factors into the new season.
TV SERIES
keengamer.com

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Dealing With Fallout

Since Superman & Lois last was on the air, a lot has happened to the CW. Changes have been made in the Arrowverse, including a new show with Naomi. Particularly, the biggest news that came out of the CW is the possible sale of the network. With so much uncertainty going on, it’s best to focus on the present with the return of Superman & Lois. CW’s best show is back and that same level of quality hasn’t changed.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Superman & Lois returns and Naomi arrives on The CW

The CW's newest superhero series Naomi debuts, from EP Ava DuVernay and starring newcomer Kaci Walfall, who tells us about the connection she feels with the character. "I could relate to her. We're both teenagers. I started the show when I was 16, she's 16, I'm 17. So there's a lot of parallels within our life," Walfall tells EW. "And the big question of the show is, Who am I? And that's a question, especially as a teenager, I ask myself all the time."
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

In the Land of Leadale Episode 4 Release Date and Time

The In the Land of Leadale episode 4 release date and time have been revealed for the US, UK, and the rest of the world, for the English subbed and Japanese dubbed version on Crunchyroll (but not on Funimation or Netflix). Here’s when the new In the Land of Leadale episode 4 release time and date is in PT, ET, GMT, CET, and more.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Follow This#The Channels#Steel#Cw#Bbc One#Iplayer#Dvd#Supermen#Arrowverse
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Superman & Lois' Successfully Deals With the Ramifications of the Multiverse

While movie-going audiences are growing accustomed to the concept of the multiverse through Spider-Man, first in the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and now Spider-Man: No Way Home — both of which introduce the idea that superheroes and villains have various counterparts in other universes — the idea of parallel universes in comic book lore was first popularized by DC Comics. In their sixth annual crossover event, the CW’s Arrowverse sought to adapt its renowned Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline. In their televised version, the event united DC’s shared history in film and television with various cameos, including Smallville’s Tom Welling, Lucifer’s Tom Ellis, and Burt Ward — Robin to Adam West’s 1960s Batman. Even Ezra Miller, the Flash from Zack Snyder’s cinematic Justice League, came to play with an amusing interaction with the CW’s Flash, Grant Gustin.
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

Akebi’s Sailor Uniform Episode 4 Release Date and Time

The Akebi’s Sailor Uniform episode 4 release date and times have been revealed for the US, UK, and the rest of the world, for the English subbed and Japanese dubbed versions on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Here’s when the new Akebi’s Sailor Uniform season 1 episode 4 release time and date is in PT, ET, GMT, CET, and more.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
gamerevolution.com

Star Fox Switch Release Date: Will it be a new game or a remake?

Fans have been hoping to hear a Star Fox Switch release date for years now. Unfortunately, it’s another franchise that Nintendo doesn’t seem to know what to do with. Despite having a faithful fanbase and selling well, the series has never pushed forward and established its universe in a way that allows for recurring games. Here’s what we think the chances are for a new Star Fox game or a remake on the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
TVLine

The Endgame Trailer: Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe Square Off in NBC Thriller — Watch Video

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe set out to out-smart each other in the first trailer for NBC’s upcoming series The Endgame. The thriller drama follows Elena Federova (played by Gotham vet Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (All Rise‘s Bathe), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. And even though the two are on opposite sides of the law, “we are going to be partners,” Elena declares to Val...
TV SERIES
TVLine

MacGyver: Original Season 5 Finale Idea Set Up a Major Season 6 Time Jump, Introduced Mac and Riley's Son

TVLine already schooled MacGyver fans on what Season 6 would have looked like with its final showrunner, Monica Macer, at the helm. But now we have been given a peek at how Season 5 might have ended under the CBS procedural’s original boss — and how it set up a major time jump for Season 6. Peter M. Lenkov, who also sired CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. reboots, lorded over the network’s MacGyver redo for the first four seasons. (CBS ended its relationship with Lenkov in July 2020, following an investigation into claims that the producer created an unhealthy...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy