Superman And Lois Season 3: Release date, when and how to watch

While movie-going audiences are growing accustomed to the concept of the multiverse through Spider-Man, first in the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and now Spider-Man: No Way Home — both of which introduce the idea that superheroes and villains have various counterparts in other universes — the idea of parallel universes in comic book lore was first popularized by DC Comics. In their sixth annual crossover event, the CW’s Arrowverse sought to adapt its renowned Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline. In their televised version, the event united DC’s shared history in film and television with various cameos, including Smallville’s Tom Welling, Lucifer’s Tom Ellis, and Burt Ward — Robin to Adam West’s 1960s Batman. Even Ezra Miller, the Flash from Zack Snyder’s cinematic Justice League, came to play with an amusing interaction with the CW’s Flash, Grant Gustin.

