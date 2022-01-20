This Is Us season 6 episode 3 recap: Four Fathers

On Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 5 we found out that the Prophet was Tyler, Arthur and. Elizabeth’s son. If the circumstances were different it would be amazing that Kirsten would finally connect with her mentor and friend’s son in the new world their living in but Kirsten’s temporary alliance with the Prophet is for survival. We also learn that Tyler became the Prophet after the trauma he suffered as a child. On Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 6 the characters explore two different journeys. After the traumatic suicide bombing,s Sarah mourns the loss of Gil her ex-husband and tries to strategize with the rest of the troupe on The Traveling Symphony’s next move. However, the plans they were making blows up when the guy from the Museum of Civilization approaches them again. This time he’s brought along some muscle who holds the group at gunpoint. So to the Museum of Civilization they go. Meanwhile, Kirsten still thinks that Alex is missing. She runs into Sayid while in the woods looking for her. She’s filled with so much worry that her fears trigger a flashback to her ten-year-old self when she had just joined the Traveling Symphony. She was reading Station Eleven while watching Baby Alex. She was so engrossed in her book that when she finally looked up, she realized that Baby Alex was gone. She searched frantically for her only to discover that Gil had found her when she crawled away and she was safe and sound. From that day forward Kirsten put the book away and dedicated her life to caring for Alex. It’s ironic how a distorted version of Station Eleven as depicted by the Prophet threatens to come between Alex and Kirsten. The book destroys everything it touches.

