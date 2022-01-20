Eddie Hearn explains why Jake Paul’s next fight should be against Conor McGregor

Many UFC and MMA fans have been left scratching their heads over the last few months, as well-known fighter Conor McGregor has undergone some drastic bulking up over a very short period of time. The former lightweight and featherweight champion fighter has been hulking up since December of last year. Five months before we started to see this incredible size increase, McGregor suffered a painful leg break during his fight against Dustin Poirier. It wasn’t exactly the ending that McGregor or his fans signed up for and McGregor, trash-talking as usual, promised he would make Poirier pay for the injury in the first half of this year. At the time of that match, McGregor weighed in at just over eleven stone and has gained an almost unbelievable 34lbs in six months. Poirier, naturally, has spoken out in the media about this incredible weight gain and said that McGregor needs to slow down on the Black Forge (non-FDA approved supplements). McGregor’s appearance is indeed a surprise, from formerly sleek and slim in the face to incredibly buff and round in the cheeks. It’s hard to figure out what’s really going on here, but we have a few guesses.

