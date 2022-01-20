ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Hearn explains why Jake Paul’s next fight should be against Conor McGregor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry-leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has explained why he believes Conor McGregor is the ideal next matchup for YouTube sensation Jake Paul. Paul has become arguably the most valuable prizefighter in combat sports, in one of the weirdest career turns many will ever see. From a family-friendly YouTube and...

“Absolutely Disgusting, It really is” – Michael Bisping is furious over recent Petrol Bomb Attacks on Conor McGregor’s

Conor McGregor’s pub in Dublin, Ireland was reportedly attacked by two individuals who threw petrol bombs at the pub. The pub has been under McGregor’s ownership since 2019 and always remains busy with customers. On Wednesday two people came in a scooter and threw the bombs and fled from the scene. Fortunately, the bombs didn’t hit the pub’s infrastructure or any customers.
Dana White
Tyron Woodley
Conor Mcgregor
Eddie Hearn
Jake Paul
Bloody Elbow

Conor McGregor’s bar served with molotov cocktails, pipe bombs

Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub, The Black Forge Inn, was reportedly attacked on Wednesday night by assailants who threw petrol bombs at the premises (per TMZ). Police say there were also two pipe bombs left outside the bar’s entrance. TMZ were told that McGregor was not at the location...
TheDailyBeast

Gas Bombs Lobbed at Conor McGregor’s Hometown Pub

An investigation is underway after petrol bombs were lobbed at UFC fighter Conor McGregor’s Irish pub in Dublin last night. Two pipe bombs were also found outside the bar, The Black Forge Inn, which fortunately wasn’t damaged in the incident. No injuries were reported and investigators are scouring for surveillance footage and witnesses to help locate the gas-slinging scofflaws. Upon purchasing the pub in his hometown in 2019 for two million pounds, McGregor refurbished the establishment with, as reported by the The U.S. Sun, “a giant medieval-like long table and a large glass cabinet full of his signature whiskey.”
Yardbarker

Was That Conor McGregor? There’s No Way It Could Be!

Many UFC and MMA fans have been left scratching their heads over the last few months, as well-known fighter Conor McGregor has undergone some drastic bulking up over a very short period of time. The former lightweight and featherweight champion fighter has been hulking up since December of last year. Five months before we started to see this incredible size increase, McGregor suffered a painful leg break during his fight against Dustin Poirier. It wasn’t exactly the ending that McGregor or his fans signed up for and McGregor, trash-talking as usual, promised he would make Poirier pay for the injury in the first half of this year. At the time of that match, McGregor weighed in at just over eleven stone and has gained an almost unbelievable 34lbs in six months. Poirier, naturally, has spoken out in the media about this incredible weight gain and said that McGregor needs to slow down on the Black Forge (non-FDA approved supplements). McGregor’s appearance is indeed a surprise, from formerly sleek and slim in the face to incredibly buff and round in the cheeks. It’s hard to figure out what’s really going on here, but we have a few guesses.
The Independent

Jake Paul promises to ‘help pay fighters more’ as Francis Ngannou’s UFC 270 purse is revealed

Jake Paul has suggested he will take an active approach in helping to improve fighter pay after Francis Ngannou’s purse was revealed following his successful heavyweight title defence at UFC 270. Ngannou, who has long expressed frustration over his pay in the UFC, retained his belt by outpointing former teammate Ciryl Gane in Saturday’s main event.It was then revealed that Ngannou had earned $600,000 for his outing in Anaheim, just days after the French-Cameroonian insisted he will no longer fight for that exact amount of money.YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer and has recently teased a UFC...
3kingsboxing.com

Eddie Hearn: “We’re Targeting Conor Benn v Maurice Hooker For April”

Eddie Hearn Wants to Make Conor Benn Versus Maurice Hooker. Conor “The Destroyer” Benn (20-0, 13ko) is doing a good job of fighting his way from underneath the shadow of his famous father, Nigel “Dark Destroyer” Benn. Moreover, he has been stepping up in competition towards his quest to fight for a world title. Matchroom head Eddie Hearn is now looking to put The Destroyer in the ring against former WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-2-3, 18ko).
worldboxingnews.net

Eddie Hearn reveals why trio got dropped by WBC over drug testing

Eddie Hearn revealed why three of his fighters failed to retain their WBC rankings over the Clean Boxing Program drug testing policy. The Matchroom promoter saw Lee McGregor, Chris Billam-Smith, and Conor Benn lose their places in Hearn says was an honest error. WBC chiefs gave several other boxers notice...
ufc.com

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Results

UFC returned to Honda Center for the first time in over two years with a heavyweight title unification bout that will saw former teammates collide, as UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou battled interim champion Ciryl Gane. Newly crowned UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno ran it back with former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event.
MMAmania.com

UFC 270 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Ngannou vs. Gane

UFC 270 live stream results and play-by-play updates will begin at 7 p.m. ET TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) for the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane-led pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, staged inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., also featuring a flyweight title fight pitting Brandon Moreno against Deiveson Figueiredo for the third (and perhaps final) time. Despite several last-minute cancelations (details here), UFC 270 still boasts 11 action-packed fights, including the welterweight war between Michel Pereira and Andre Fialho, as well as a bantamweight battle that has Said Nurmagomedov taking on Cody Stamann.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White sends a stern message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270, tells him to focus on Ciryl Gane not boxing

Dana White has sent a message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270. In the main event of the first pay-per-view card in 2022, Ngannou is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against the interim champ, Ciryl Gane. It’s a fascinating fight due to them being ex-training partners, but a big storyline for the scrap is the fact this is Ngannou’s last fight on his contract.
