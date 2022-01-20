Union Pacific Q4 profit up 24% despite weak rail volume
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific hauled in 24% more profit in the fourth quarter even though supply chain problems and weak auto production continued to...northplattepost.com
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific hauled in 24% more profit in the fourth quarter even though supply chain problems and weak auto production continued to...northplattepost.com
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0