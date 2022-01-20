ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Union Pacific Q4 profit up 24% despite weak rail volume

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific hauled in 24% more profit in the fourth quarter even though supply chain problems and weak auto production continued to...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Union Pacific Delivers Mixed Q4 Results

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Union Pacific Corp.(UNP) delivered mixed fourth-quarter results characterized by double-digit revenue growth, albeit earnings missed consensus estimates. The company leveraged its retail franchise to generate a positive business mix and core pricing gains amid global supply chain challenges. UNP shares rose 1.08% to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Union Pacific Stock (UNP): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) increased by 1.76% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) increased by 1.76% today. Investors are responding positively to Union Pacific’s fourth-quarter earnings results. These are the highlights:. — Quarterly net income...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Union Pacific Q4 Earnings

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.61, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Production#Volume#Computer#Freight#Union Pacific Q4#Ap
Benzinga

Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pacific Premier Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 5.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.84, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

Union Pacific signals staff crunch from COVID-19 to pressure volumes

(Reuters) – Union Pacific Corp said COVID-19 cases among its staff and paid time off for people getting inoculated may hurt its ability to move freight in the current quarter, but that impact should still be less than the 4% slump in volume in the previous quarter. The company’s...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

CSX Railroad's Q4 Profit Jumps 23% Even Though Volume Slips

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX railroad's fourth-quarter profit jumped 23% even though volume slipped amid the ongoing supply chain challenges. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Thursday it earned $934 million, or 42 cents per share. That's up from $760 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier. CSX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Benzinga

Union Pacific Registers 12% Revenue Growth In Q4, Beats Street View

Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) reported fourth-quarter operating revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $5.73 billion, above the consensus of $5.62 billion. EPS of $2.66 topped the Street view of $2.61. The revenue increase was driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, a positive business mix, and core pricing gains, partially...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
freightwaves.com

Union Pacific will beef up intermodal infrastructure in California, Midwest

Union Pacific is seeking to bolster its intermodal offerings through capital investments and the implementation of programs meant to encourage loaded outbound international containers, according to comments made by company executives during UP’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call Thursday. UP’s (NYSE: UNP) targeted support of its intermodal franchise comes as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
101 WIXX

ASML reports Q4 net profit of $2 billion, sees 2022 sales up 20%

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings of 1.77 billion euros ($2.01 billion) and said it sees sales growth of 20% in 2022. Analysts had expected net profit of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up from 1.35...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

JPMorgan Posts Q4 2021 Profit Beating Wall Street Estimates, JPM Stock Up 5%

Banking giant JPMorgan revealed a profit for the fourth quarter exceeded Wall Street’s estimates, but shares retraced by 3%. Leading American multinational investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) posted a profit for the fourth quarter on Friday, January 14th. Even though the bank’s figures surpassed the expectations by analysts, its shares dipped by 3.7% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Will Supply Chain Woes Mar Union Pacific's (UNP) Q4 Earnings?

UNP - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 20, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Union Pacific’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 2.6% in the past 60 days. Let’s take a look at the factors that are expected to have...
INDUSTRY
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
90K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy