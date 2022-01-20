Health Fusion: Don't let SAD drive your bus

ROCHESTER — Have you ever heard that we only ever use about 10% of our brains? Emerging research about the complexity of our brains contradicts that idea. Take, for example, new research from the University of Salzburg in Austria. Neuroscientists there have found that while you snooze, your brain stays busy and pays attention to unfamiliar voices. They say that during sleep your brain is doing a balancing act. It helps protect your sleep, but also it stays alert to help you know if you should wake up.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO