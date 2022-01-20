What will your role in the metaverse be?

Meta: What is the metaverse, and how will we make use of it? Many have an answer to this, including Zuckerberg. Find out more here. Zuckerberg has made some interesting moves recently. One of the biggest has been to rename his conglomerate from the Facebook name to that of Meta. This move carries with it a number of other changes and announcements, including the creation of a metaverse. Many watched with amusement as he joined an Olympic gold medallist for a spar in the new Meta metaverse. What will be the ultimate use of such a space?

