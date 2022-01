John Mulaney puts the ‘a’ in dad! On Monday, Mulaney, 39, took to Instagram to wish his two-month-old son a happy birthday. The comedian captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion.”Mulaney then shared a series of snaps of his son Malcolm, whom he shares with actress Olivia Munn. In the first photo, he is seen holding two thumbs up as he carries his son around a museum, and in the second Malcolm is wearing an adult-sized LA Dodgers baseball...

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO