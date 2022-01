Georgia might be on top of the college football world, but men’s basketball has been a different story this season. The Bulldogs, still reeling from the offseason transfers of leading scorers Sahvir Wheeler to Kentucky and K.D. Johnson to Auburn, sit last in the SEC at 5-14 overall. They are winless in conference play at 0-6 and looking for what would be only their 15th win in 47 SEC games under fourth-year coach Tom Crean.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO