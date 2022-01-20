ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US home sales fall with available properties at a record low

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as many would-be buyers were frustrated by a lack of available houses, which fell to the lowest level in more than two decades. Existing home sales dropped 4.6% last month...

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
Housing affordability continues to decline, macro economist says

Robert Dietz' solution is to build more housing, support the construction workforce pipeline and rewrite policy.Many moving pieces such as interest rates, inflation, the birth rate, the supply chain, the shortage of skilled trade workers and more all affect the affordability of the housing market nationally and in Oregon, and will need to be met with policy changes that support additional housing supply. That was one takeaway from the 2022 Housing Economic Summit held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 13. The summit featured nationally recognized speakers as well as local experts in the areas of housing, regulation and economics, speaking on...
Number of homes for sale around Orlando hits historic low

ORLANDO, Fla. — A quarter century after construction began, Baldwin Park’s 4,000-something homes stand as some of the most desirable in the City of Orlando. Parks and trees surround the quiet streets. Neighbors can gather on porches, jog on bike paths or walk less than a mile to the community’s trendy downtown district, complete with an expansive lake view.
House sales down by a fifth in December compared with a year earlier

The number of house sales in December last year was down by a fifth compared with a year earlier, but bounced upwards from the previous month.An estimated 100,110 transactions took place across the UK in December 2021, marking a 20.0% decrease compared with 125,190 house sales in the same month in 2020.The December 2021 total was however 7.6% higher than in November 2021, according to the figures released by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended from October 2021.The fact that transactions were up on November is a better reflection of where the...
This Week in EG Real Estate: Low Inventory of Single Family Homes For Sale

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 1/21/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 2 new listings, 1 sold property, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
MBA Says New Home Sales Tilting to Higher Priced Properties

While new home sales have been performing well over the last few months, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) expects a stumble in December. Its Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for the month shows mortgage applications for new home purchases decreasing 5.0 percent compared to November and by 7.1 percent from December 2020. This change does not include any adjustment for typical seasonal patterns.
Fairfield County home listings fall to record lows

Connecticut’s home market has proved to be no exception to the low inventory problem punishing buyers since the onset of the pandemic. In Fairfield County, single-family listings have dropped to their lowest level on record, according to appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman. Listing inventory in the quarter was 898 homes, a 46.4 percent drop from the third quarter and a 38.8 percent drop year-over-year, marking the fastest-moving market in 17 years.
While U.S. home sales fall, Valley hits high numbers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Home sales fell in December for the first time in four months as many would-be buyers were frustrated by a lack of available houses, which fell to the lowest level in more than two decades. Existing home sales dropped 4.6% last month from November to a...
$8 Million Property For Sale in Missouri Comes with 2 Homes and 3 Caves

This piece of property comes with more than one house and a few acres of land. It comes with three caves. Located in Elsberry, Missouri this property comes with one historic home, and another that's over 7,000 square feet and newly renovated. So you have a bit of a modern look and a bit of history on the land. But the best part, the property comes with not one, not two, but three perfectly kept caves.
US foreclosure activity falls to all-time low

Foreclosures and repossessions in the US dropped to their lowest ever levels in 2021, a new report issued jointly by ATTOM and RealtyTrac has found. Figures from the property analytics firm and RealtyTrac, a marketplace specializing in foreclosure and distressed properties, show that the number of properties in foreclosure last year dropped by 29% compared to 2020 and by a staggering 95% from a peak of almost 2.9 million in 2010, representing the lowest level since records began in 2005.
Property that was home to Lai Lai Garden in Blue Bell listed for sale

The property at 1144 Dekalb Pike Blue Bell has been listed for sale on Crexi.com. The property was most recently the home of Lai Lai Garden, an Asian restaurant, which hasn’t been open in about a year. The property is described in the listing as follows:. Modern one-story rectangular...
New Record - Residential Properties Tops $1.3 Billion in Sales in 2021

2021 was a banner year for Rhode Island realtors and no one had a better year than Residential Properties. Despite seeing a slight decline in the number of single-family sales, the Rhode Island real estate market still managed to set a new all-time mark for total sales, rising by almost 7% year-over-year.
