ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Finnish guard Miro Little scheduled to begin his Indiana official visit today

By Jeff Rabjohns
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass of 2023 guard Miro Little is set to arrive at Indiana either late this afternoon or early this evening to being his official visit at IU....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, January 24

We begin here with the IU basketball program as the Hoosiers were beaten at home yesterday against Michigan. IU unable to build momentum in lopsided loss to Michigan: CNHI Indiana. Indiana men’s basketball loses Big Ten momentum, perfect home record in Michigan defeat: Indiana Daily Student. IU starters fail...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Indiana's Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson-Davis sound off on Hoosiers' lack of effort in home loss to Michigan

Indiana notched a huge game-changing victory on Thursday when they knocked off No. 4 Purdue 68-65 to end a nine-game losing streak to their in-state rivals. But three days later, they weren't ready for Michigan. The Wolverines knocked down 11 3-pointers in the 80-62 win. Indiana's offensive execution was poor. The defensive effort and intensity was even worse.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Centerville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
247Sports

4-star Florida running back set for Louisville visit

The University of Louisville will host a bunch of big-time football recruits on campus next weekend, including a four-star running back from Florida. Orange Park, Fla., Fleming Island High School running back Samuel Singleton, who is a top 100 prospect in the Class of 2023, confirmed to Cardinal Authority that he will be making an unofficial visit to Louisville on Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Husker Baseball: JUCO outfielder commits to join 2022 class

Grand Island native Cole Evans is coming home. Evans became the latest junior college commitment for Nebraska baseball’s 2022 recruiting class, announcing his commitment to the Big Red on Sunday evening. Evans is a former Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska, who spent the Covid-shortened 2020 season at...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finnish#Villanova#Baylor
247Sports

Coach Woodson Verbatim: Michigan

Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters yesterday following his team's 80-62 loss to the Michigan Wolverines at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Q – Obviously they got open for I think 11 for 19 from three. Seemed like a lot of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas WR Kyle Parker will visit Louisville this weekend

Kyle Parker, one of the Texas high school football breakout stars from this past fall, will be on campus at the University of Louisville next weekend. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster from Lucas, Tx., Lovejoy High School confirmed with Cardinal Authority that he will be making an unofficial visit with his parents to U of L. He will be on campus both Friday and again on Saturday for a large Junior Day event.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Gators take on Ole Miss in second of 4 games in 8 days

Nobody said the conference schedule would be easy for the Florida Gators (12-6, 3-3 SEC). But when they had to reschedule the SEC opener against the Ole Miss Rebels (9-9, 1-5 SEC) due to COVID issues, it meant somewhere along the line the game would have to be reinserted into the schedule. This is the week that was decided upon and it means Florida was now scheduled to play last Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, and then again on Saturday. Four games in eight days is something else to deal with when they also have to take a day off in between because of NCAA regulations.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Jordan Bohannon overcomes self-doubt, feels swagger has returned

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon has made a basketball career out of proving doubters wrong. Through the first portion of the Big Ten schedule, it was a rough go for the most experienced player in college basketball. Through seven Big Ten games, Bohannon was averaging 8.1 points per game while shooting 28 percent from the field, including 21% from three-point range.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Huskies Outmatched By Ducks In Blowout Loss

Even with head coach Mike Hopkins missing his second-straight game due to COVID protocols, things started off well for the Huskies when they stepped on the floor to take on Oregon at Matt Court on Sunday night. They got a steal on Oregon's opening possession and then scored the first points of the night when Nate Roberts got a tip-in. It was Washington's only lead of the night as the Ducks went on to hold the Huskies to a season-low 13 points in the first half and went to a 84-56 blowout win to end the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

FSU keeping tabs on long, lanky OT prospect Jamal Meriweather

TALLAHASSEE -- Brunswick (Ga.) junior offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather made it to Florida State on Saturday for a visit. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive lineman, who was teammates with recent FSU early enrollee, offensive guard Kanaya Charlton last season, enjoyed the visit to see the Seminoles. "It was a wonderful opportunity,"...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Women's hoops announce schedule change

There’s been a major schedule change for the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team. On Thu., Jan. 27, South Carolina women's basketball will now host SEC foe Ole Miss instead of non-conference rival UConn at Colonial Life Arena. Tipoff time and broadcast information will be announced soon. All tickets for the original Jan. 27 game will be honored for the game against Ole Miss.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
285K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy