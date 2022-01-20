Pet of the Week: Enjoy the day with Val!

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter’s Donna Ruttkay shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Val!

According to Ruttkay, Val is a 1-year-old South Carolina Dog mix. She is a low-to-medium energy gal who stays busy practicing walking on a leash and is already quite skilled. She is loyal and loving to her people, and cherishes time spent in their company.

This lovely lady is sure to make a wonderful therapy, companion or hiking dog!

Val’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet, microchip, free 30-day health insurance policy issued by 24PetWatch (with valid email only) and a free bag of food from Cullman Pet Depot (you must pay sales tax).

Animal shelter staff and volunteers work with their dogs to make sure they are accustomed to being around people, walking on a leash and practicing good behavior. Several of the shelter’s canine friends have even been “hired” to work as therapy and special needs service dogs.

Please consider adopting to give a rescued pet a chance at a happy and healthy life.

Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or visit them at 935 Convent Rd. NE. Reach them by email at cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com .

