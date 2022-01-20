ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Pet of the Week: Enjoy the day with Val!

By Olivia Law
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16FOUU_0dqvOuRD00

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter’s Donna Ruttkay shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Val!

According to Ruttkay, Val is a 1-year-old South Carolina Dog mix. She is a low-to-medium energy gal who stays busy practicing walking on a leash and is already quite skilled. She is loyal and loving to her people, and cherishes time spent in their company.

This lovely lady is sure to make a wonderful therapy, companion or hiking dog!

Val’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet, microchip, free 30-day health insurance policy issued by 24PetWatch (with valid email only) and a free bag of food from Cullman Pet Depot (you must pay sales tax).

Animal shelter staff and volunteers work with their dogs to make sure they are accustomed to being around people, walking on a leash and practicing good behavior. Several of the shelter’s canine friends have even been “hired” to work as therapy and special needs service dogs.

Please consider adopting to give a rescued pet a chance at a happy and healthy life.

Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or visit them at 935 Convent Rd. NE. Reach them by email at cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com .

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Cuddle up with Echo!

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter’s Donna Ruttkay shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Echo! According to Ruttkay, Echo is a 1-year-old terrier mix. This low-energy gal always finds much to enjoy out of life, especially when she is with her people. This sweet girl is also busy perfecting her leash skills. With her quiet and sensible nature, she is sure to make an excellent therapy, companion or reading dog! Echo’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet, microchip, free 30-day health insurance policy issued by 24PetWatch (with valid email...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries announces special Youth, Veteran and Active Military Personnel Waterfowl Hunting Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) has designated Saturday, February 5, 2022, as the second of the 2021-2022 hunting season’s Special Youth, Veteran and Active Military Personnel Waterfowl Hunting Days. The first of the two special waterfowl hunting days took place November 20, 2021. On February 5, youth under age 16 who are accompanied by a licensed adult hunter, military personnel on active duty and veterans (as defined in section 101 of U.S. Code: Title 38) may hunt for waterfowl statewide. Regular waterfowl season shooting hours, bag limits, legal arms and ammunitions apply to the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Terri Pines Country Club hosting ‘Flourishing the Night Together’ fundraising event in February

CULLMAN, Ala. – Local nonprofit Flourish of Cullman Inc. will be holding a “Flourish the Night Together” 80’s themed event at the Terri Pines Country Club located at 700 Pine Hill Dr in Cullman on Sat., February 5 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. There will be games and prizes as well as a silent auction featuring an Alabama football signed by Coach Nick Saban. Everyone is encouraged to come dressed in their best 80’s attire. The food will include a pasta station and baked potato bar. Flourish is currently selling tables of 8 for $500. If a business purchases a table, a card will be placed showing the name of the business. Individual tickets are also available for $75. Flourish is currently taking donations for the silent auction. All donations are tax deductible. To purchase a ticket or make a donation, contact the office at 256-735-4186. Flourish of Cullman assists disabled individuals in developing independent living skills through life coaching, job attainment and social integration. They offer training, structured play and other services to increase independence. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CORONAVIRUS-19 (COVID-19) FLASH released Jan. 19

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Jan. 19, Cullman Regional Medical Center released the following COVID update: Cullman County is in the High-Risk category for overall level of community transmission. Cullman Regional Current Situation ·         52 COVID positive patients, three of whom are on a ventilator ·         Continue to be vigilant in mask wearing and social distancing.  Everyone should continue to follow precautions to prevent the spread of infection – wash hands, socially distance and wear a mask when you cannot socially distance.  Below is the Alabama Department of Public Health data on hospitalizations statewide. COVID Vaccine Clinics Vaccines for ages 12 and up – Location and hours changing Beginning...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman County, AL
Lifestyle
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Pets & Animals
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Cullman, AL
Lifestyle
County
Cullman County, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Cullman County, AL
Pets & Animals
The Cullman Tribune

Simply Southern television show brings Extension expertise to wider audiences

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.—The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s partnership with Simply Southern TV is expanding. In 2022, viewers can learn ways to transform their landscapes into Alabama Smart Yards. Partnership Expanding Becky Barlow, the interim assistant director for Alabama Extension’s agriculture, forestry and natural resources programs, said Extension is expanding the partnership that developed in 2021. “In our first year with Simply Southern, Extension horticulture professionals covered a variety of topics,” she said. “For this new year, we are excited that we will have more than a dozen garden segments airing over the course of their season.” Natural Fit Simply Southern host Mary Wilson said that...
AGRICULTURE
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: From the files of 1930 and 1950

From the files of 1930: The honor roll of seniors at Cullman High School for the first semester includes: Maria Callahan, Charon Denson, Alfred Glaser, Margaret Hartung, Mary Ellen Hines, Mary Johnson, Vonda Lee Johnston, Edna Martin, Eunice Martin, Frances McPherson, Ruby Philpot, Eldon Simpson, Alice Stockley, Mabel Yeager, Inous Thompson, Laura Harbison, Hortense Wallace, Roberta Howell, C.S. Fletcher, Minnie Stansell, Herman Tillery, Thelma Moore, Edna Duckworth, Vera Wilhite, Edward Herfurth, Merle Trammell and Flora McEwen. Holes in the Bee Line Highway caused by the recent inclement weather are being repaired. O.J. Price has announced his candidacy for sheriff of Cullman County. Cotton ginned...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
1K+
Followers
575
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy