Hanceville man arrested on multiple charges on Monday

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Deputies stopped a Hanceville man for a traffic violation on Monday, January 17, which ended with multiple arrest charges.

Wesley Nathaniel Garrett, 40, of Hanceville had multiple warrants and was arrested by CCSO deputies.

His charges included: failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, Grand Jury auto theft, Grand Jury for receiving stolen property, Grand Jury–unauthorized use of an auto and failure to appears for attempting to elude, sale of stolen property and shoplifting.

He was transported to the Cullman County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.