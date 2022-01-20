ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

Rapid response to truck fire prevents damage to Kimble recycling, disposal facility

By Rick Stillion, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Z17r_0dqvOXKc00

The rapid response of a Kimble employee and local firefighters prevented damage to the recycling and disposal facility on Glenn Highway after a truck caught fire inside the building early Thursday morning.

The Peterbilt truck was reported to be a total loss.

No injuries were suffered by the employee or firefighters from the New Concord and Cassell Station departments.

According to reports, the Guernsey County 911 Dispatch Center received a call at 3:16 a.m. Thursday reporting the truck was on fire. The caller also reported a worker was trying to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters from the two volunteer departments were dispatched with a New Concord crew in Rescue 901 reporting it was a working fire at 3:30 a.m. The truck without a trailer was said to be fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

A New Concord firefighter reported they launched an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire. Firefighters reportedly entered the recycling and disposal facility through three sides to quickly douse the flames.

Cassell Station also provided manpower, a tanker truck and an ambulance at the scene.

The New Concord firefighter credited the efforts of the employee to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher for helping knock down the flames and prevent damage to the building.

Fire crews cleared the scene at 4:11 a.m., according to a dispatch log at the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office.

Neither the cause of the fire nor a damage estimate were available.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Guernsey County, OH
Guernsey County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
New Concord, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC News

Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. The man driving the car exited the vehicle and immediately began to shoot at Galloway, who died at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapid Response#Fire Extinguisher#Peterbilt#The New Concord#Cassell Station
CNN

Biden cranks up pressure as Putin mulls Ukraine invasion

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is signaling a stiffened Western stance in the showdown with Russia, piling on pressure designed to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine in a strategy that nevertheless risks quickening a dangerous cycle of escalation. The White House pivot comes with Biden now under searing...
POTUS
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

567
Followers
221
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy