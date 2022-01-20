Rapid response to truck fire prevents damage to Kimble recycling, disposal facility

The rapid response of a Kimble employee and local firefighters prevented damage to the recycling and disposal facility on Glenn Highway after a truck caught fire inside the building early Thursday morning.

The Peterbilt truck was reported to be a total loss.

No injuries were suffered by the employee or firefighters from the New Concord and Cassell Station departments.

According to reports, the Guernsey County 911 Dispatch Center received a call at 3:16 a.m. Thursday reporting the truck was on fire. The caller also reported a worker was trying to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters from the two volunteer departments were dispatched with a New Concord crew in Rescue 901 reporting it was a working fire at 3:30 a.m. The truck without a trailer was said to be fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

A New Concord firefighter reported they launched an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire. Firefighters reportedly entered the recycling and disposal facility through three sides to quickly douse the flames.

Cassell Station also provided manpower, a tanker truck and an ambulance at the scene.

The New Concord firefighter credited the efforts of the employee to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher for helping knock down the flames and prevent damage to the building.

Fire crews cleared the scene at 4:11 a.m., according to a dispatch log at the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office.

Neither the cause of the fire nor a damage estimate were available.