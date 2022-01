HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill was approved by the Pennsylvania Senate that aims to loosen rules and regulations on all Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) in Pennsylvania. Ambulatory Surgical Centers are places that focus on performing same-day surgery. Senate Bill 818 provides an update to the hard and older rules and regulations that ASCs must follow. As of now, they must get special authorization to perform non-hospitalization treatment even though the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have ruled the practices safe to perform for more than 15 years.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO