Coby Bryant Playing for National Team at 2022 Senior Bowl

The cornerback won the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award as the country's best defensive back.

CINCINNATI — The 2022 Senior Bowl team announcements are almost complete, and it's looking like a Bearcats party on the National team. Coby Bryant became the sixth player placed on the squad coached by the New York Jets staff.

Myjai Sanders, Desmond Ridder, Jerome Ford, Alec Pierce, and Darrian Beavers are also suiting up for the National team. Don't be shocked to see Robert Saleh and the Jets gravitate to a few UC players when the 2022 NFL Draft rolls around.

The practices leading up to game day in Mobile, Alabama, are vital to evaluations—and teams coaching the game typically lean towards their Senior Bowl experience with a player as a tiebreaker.

