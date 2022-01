Cash Finance Bank of Georgia, Trusteeship Financial Bank, and Norse Financial Bank were all issued Order to Cease and Desist. The Department of Banking and Finance, State of Georgia (“Department”) issued an Order to Cease and Desist to Cash Finance Bank of Georgia d/b/a cfbog.onlinebankingeweb.com and Fred Williams. It is unlawful to conduct and/or be affiliated with a banking business in Georgia without a bank charter. It is also unlawful to use the words “bank” and/or “trust” in any entity’s name without the permission of the Department. The Department has no record of Cash Finance Bank of Georgia and has not approved this entity to organize a bank and/or conduct a banking business in or from Georgia. Furthermore, the Department has not granted Cash Finance Bank of Georgia permission to use “bank” or “trust” in its name.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO