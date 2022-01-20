Facebook-owner Meta is planning to allow users to create and sell NFTs amid booming market for digital collectibles: report

A fresh spark has been lit in the red-hot NFT market, a game that allows cryptocurrency users to create and trade their own unique digital cannabis budscalled MonsterBuds. The digital creatures, once sold through popular NFT platforms OpenSea and Rarible, now live in their own, independent MonsterBud Marketplace developed by crypto entrepreneur Greg Tumolo. The new marketplace allows MonsterBuds to keep 100% of the proceeds in-house, rather than slicing trading fees off the top for third-party NFT platforms. Over 10,000 different MonsterBuds could potentially be designed from the combinations of traits available to gamers. MonsterBuds arrives at the crest of the NFT craze; according to CoinTelegraph, OpenSea has generated over $700 million in the first four days of 2022 alone, mostly through investments in Yuga Labs’ “Bored Ape Yacht Club” (BAYC) and “Mutant Ape Yacht Club” (MAYC)[1].

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO