Facebook-owner Meta is planning to allow users to create and sell NFTs amid booming market for digital collectibles: report

By Natasha Dailey
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
Logo Meta outside Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California. Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images
  • Facebook-parent Meta is planning to enter the booming market for non-fungible tokens.
  • The Financial Times reported the social-media giant is planning to allow users to create and sell NFTs.
  • The plans are still in the early stages, but they will likely hinge on the company's crypto wallet Novi.
