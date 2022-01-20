ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Federal jury convicts final suspect in Dayton corruption probe

Brian Higgins Brian Higgins, owner of GSSP Enterprise Inc., in his Dayton office on 130 West Second Street. (HANDOUT)

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 3:45 p.m.:

A federal jury has found Brian Higgins guilty on five counts.

The Dayton businessman was found guilty of three counts of mail fraud and two counts of witness retaliation.

INTIAL REPORT:

The trial for Brian Higgins, who was the final suspect awaiting trial in relation to the Dayton corruption probe, has ended and now a jury will decide his fate, according to online federal court records.

Higgins, 50, pleaded not guilty to three counts of mail fraud and one of wire fraud for allegedly defrauding an insurance company in 2014 and 2015 with a claim involving a leaking fish tank that damaged his home. Higgins received more than $100,000 in insurance claims that he used for his personal benefit rather than to repair water damage, according to court documents and trial testimony.

The multi-day trial started earlier this week.

Higgins was one of four men who were initially charged after the FBI began an investigation into public corruption in the Dayton region.

Fired Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn was sentenced to six months in prison after he was convicted of corruptly soliciting a bribe in return for giving confidential information to an individual seeking city contracts.

Former Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams received an early release from federal prison in July 2020. Williams was sent to a residential reentry facility in Cincinnati from federal prison in Ashland, Kentucky.

Clayton Luckie, who was sentenced to prison in November following his conviction, was released from prison in May 2020.

