Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Indiana Pacers (16-29) continue their Western Conference road trip when they face the Golden State Warriors (32-12). Tip-off is 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Below, we look at the Pacers vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Pacers snapped a four-game losing skid with a 111-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday. It was only their second win in their last 12 games. Guard Caris LaVert was 12-for-16 and had 30 points to lead the way.

The Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 Tuesday to open a seven-game homestand. They have been scuffling a bit, going only 3-5 in their last eight games, but have won their last three home games.

Pacers at Warriors odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Pacers +570 (bet $100 to win $570) | Warriors -900 (bet $900 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pacers +11.5 (-110) | Warriors -11.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 216.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Pacers at Warriors key injuries

Pacers (not officially submitted)

  • None

Warriors

  • F Draymond Green (back) out
  • F Otto Porter (foot) out

Pacers at Warriors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 106, Pacers 92

PASS on the money line.

The Pacers have struggled too much to wager on them against one of the best teams in the league. The line also doesn’t make sense to bet the Warriors, as you have to wager nine times your potential return.

The Pacers have lost 10 of their last 12 games and covered the spread in only three of the 10 losses. They are 1-0 ATS when they are underdogs of 10 or more points.

The Warriors have covered the spread in seven of their last eight wins. They are 5-3-1 ATS when favored by at least 10 points this season.

Take the WARRIORS -11.5 (-110).

The Warriors had a 138-point explosion Friday, but they have averaged only 102.5 points per game in their last eight games and have averaged only 97.4 points when you exclude that outburst.

However, they are still the league’s best defense in points allowed and in defensive rating.

The Pacers have been held to 100 or fewer points in four of their last eight games.

Take UNDER 216.5 (-110).

