Eyewear retailer Warby Parker is expanding its presence in the greater Sacramento area with plans to fill a space in the Westfield Galleria at Roseville. The New York-based company, which is known for its collection of sunglasses and eyeglasses, is currently soliciting general construction bids for a renovation project at the Galleria, a project valued between $500,000 and $749,999, according to Dodge Data and Analytics.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO