ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Man steals vehicle with 2 children, crashes minutes later on NW Side

By Gaynor Hall, Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfDdh_0dqvMY8v00

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a man stole a vehicle with two children inside, then crashed it minutes later on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said the incident happened on the 5600 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 5 a.m. Thursday. A female driver of a Jeep Liberty was making a delivery and exited the vehicle, which was still running with a 10-year-old and 12-year-old girl inside.

1 dead, 1 injured in North Park crash

According to police, a black sedan pulled up behind the Jeep and a man exited the passenger side. The man then got into the running Jeep and fled with the two children. The black sedan followed.

Several minutes later, the man crashed the vehicle in the 6300 block of North McCormick Boulevard and fled on foot. Both girls were located safely and the vehicle was recovered. No one was injured.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
WGN News

‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

CHICAGO (AP) — A man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in connection with a rush-hour horseback ride he took along Chicago’s Dan Ryan Expressway in 2020. Adam Hollingsworth pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated animal cruelty and was sentenced to a year in prison by a Cook County judge, court […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Aurora police sergeant dies of Covid complications; Second officer in dept. to die from virus this month

AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora police officer died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. This is the department’s second Covid-related death in the past week. Sergeant Ken Thurman, 51, died from complications related to contracting the virus, according to the Aurora Police Department. “Our condolences and prayers go out to Ken’s family and to all […]
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Report: 1 dead, 1 hurt in Northern Illinois chemical explosion

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a chemical explosion at a northern Illinois manufacturing plant killed one person and left another critically injured. Hampshire Fire Protection District Chief Trevor Herrmann says the incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Friday when two employees at the W. R. Meadows building materials plant in Hampshire were cleaning a tank […]
HAMPSHIRE, IL
WGN News

Activists aim for CTA shutdown ahead of Jason Van Dyke’s release

CHICAGO — Ahead of Jason Van Dyke’s scheduled release from prison, community activists are asking members of CTA workers’ unions to walk off the job for 16 days, marking the 16 shots Van Dyke fired at Laquan McDonald in 2014. In 2018, Ex-Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Texas hostages escaped synagogue as FBI SWAT team rushed in

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — In the final moments of a 10-hour standoff with a gunman at a Texas synagogue, the remaining hostages and officials trying to negotiate their release took “near simultaneous plans of action,” with the hostages escaping as an FBI tactical team moved in, an official said Friday. “I think we both kind of realized […]
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WGN News

WGN News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy