Man steals vehicle with 2 children, crashes minutes later on NW Side

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a man stole a vehicle with two children inside, then crashed it minutes later on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said the incident happened on the 5600 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 5 a.m. Thursday. A female driver of a Jeep Liberty was making a delivery and exited the vehicle, which was still running with a 10-year-old and 12-year-old girl inside.

According to police, a black sedan pulled up behind the Jeep and a man exited the passenger side. The man then got into the running Jeep and fled with the two children. The black sedan followed.

Several minutes later, the man crashed the vehicle in the 6300 block of North McCormick Boulevard and fled on foot. Both girls were located safely and the vehicle was recovered. No one was injured.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

