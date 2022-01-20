ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond public schools, offices closing two hours early due to winter weather

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools and offices will close two hours early today, January 20.

In an email by RPS, the school system will be closing two hours early due to the inclement weather in the forecast. All extended day and after-school activities are canceled.

RPS said it will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as needed.

For an up to date look at today’s weather, read the StormTracker8 report.

