Richmond public schools, offices closing two hours early due to winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools and offices will close two hours early today, January 20.

In an email by RPS, the school system will be closing two hours early due to the inclement weather in the forecast. All extended day and after-school activities are canceled.

RPS said it will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as needed.

For an up to date look at today’s weather, read the StormTracker8 report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.