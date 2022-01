PayPal stock price has been in a strong bearish trend lately. It has crashed by over 44% from the highest level in 2020. We examine whether the stock is a buy or sell. The PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock price downward momentum has continued this year. The stock is trading at $173, which is the lowest level since September 2020. It has crashed by over 44% from its highest level in 2021.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO