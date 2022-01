The Intel stock price has struggled in the past few days. The company announced that it will invest $20 billion in Ohio. We expect what to expect in the coming days. The Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price is under pressure ahead of the upcoming quarterly earnings. The stock is trading at $52, which is a few points below last week’s high of $56.35. It is also about 22.25% below its highest level in 2021.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO