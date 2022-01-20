ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

December Home Sales Drop 4.6%, as Supply Hits Record Low

By Diana Olick, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClosed sales of previously owned homes in December fell 4.6% to a seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of 6.18 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. The median price of an existing home sold in December was $358,000, an increase of 15.8% compared with December 2020. There were...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
The Independent

House sales down by a fifth in December compared with a year earlier

The number of house sales in December last year was down by a fifth compared with a year earlier, but bounced upwards from the previous month.An estimated 100,110 transactions took place across the UK in December 2021, marking a 20.0% decrease compared with 125,190 house sales in the same month in 2020.The December 2021 total was however 7.6% higher than in November 2021, according to the figures released by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended from October 2021.The fact that transactions were up on November is a better reflection of where the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Housing Prices#Mortgage#Covid#Nar
The Independent

Retail sales drop in December as Omicron bites

Retail sales volumes fell last month as the spread of Omicron kept shoppers away from stores, although they remain around pre-pandemic levels, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said sales fell 3.7% in December – the biggest monthly fall since January 2021 – compared to a rise of 1% in November.Officials also suggested the fall was due to shoppers getting their gift-buying done earlier in November to avoid disappointment due to supply chain disruption.After strong pre-Christmas trading in November, retail sales fell across the board in December, with feedback from retailers suggesting Omicron impacted on footfall.Heather Bovill,...
BUSINESS
Financial World

US weekly initial jobless claims hit three-month peak; existing home sales drop

On Thursday, 20th January 2022, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits had spiked surprisingly to a three-month peak last week, most likely driven by a winter wave of Omicron surge which health experts had often claimed to have a lower hospitalization rate alongside mild or asymptomatic patients in most cases.
REAL ESTATE
The Post and Courier

US home sales fall as available properties sink to a record low

WASHINGTON — Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as many would-be buyers were frustrated by a lack of available houses, which fell to the lowest level in more than two decades. Existing home sales dropped 4.6 percent last month from...
CHARLESTON, SC
mortgageorb.com

Mortgage Applications for New Home Purchases Dropped in December

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for December 2021 show mortgage applications for new home purchases decreased 7.1% compared to a year ago. Compared to November 2021, applications decreased by 5%. This change does not include any adjustment for typical seasonal patterns. “Applications to buy a...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WBAY Green Bay

Housing inventory hits record low

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you were looking to buy a home last year, you likely had a frustrating experience with a lack of options and intense bidding wars. In the first month of 2022, it’s only gotten worse as housing inventory falls to a record low. In...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
International Business Times

Home Sales Drop 4.6% Over Supply Chain Problems Drive Up Prices For Buyers

Closed sales of previously owned homes dropped by 6.8 million, or 4.6%, in December, according to a recent report by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Overall home sales slipped by 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. The COVID-19 pandemic can be blamed for this downturn for the way it has...
REAL ESTATE
thedallasnews.net

Crude hits 7-year high on low supply

Rising tensions in the Middle East adding to fuel supply worries. Global benchmark Brent crude futures jumped $1.37, or 1.6%, to $87.85 a barrel by 7:38 GMT. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose even more - by $1.71, or 2%, reaching $85.53 a barrel. The oil market...
TRAFFIC
worldpropertyjournal.com

December U.S. Home Sales Recorded Biggest Monthly Decline Since Covid Began

National property broker Redfin is reporting this week that fewer U.S. homes were for sale in December 2022, driving seasonally-adjusted home sales down 3.6%. This marks the largest month-over-month sales decline since May 2020. Home prices surged 15% from a year earlier, the 17th consecutive month of double-digit increases. "Home...
REAL ESTATE
Antelope Valley Press

December retail sales slip after a record season

NEW YORK — Americans overlooked shortages, spiking prices and uncertainty over the Omicron variant to break spending records during the critical holiday shopping season. But figures released, Friday, show that after spending robustly early in the holiday season, consumers sharply slowed their purchases from November to December. The National...
BUSINESS
automotive-fleet.com

New Vehicle Afforability Hits Record Low

New-vehicle affordability declined again in December, following similar dynamics each month this fall and winter including another new record on average price paid and another low for incentives, Cox Automotive reported Jan. 14. December’s affordability decline was again caused by most vehicle market factors moving against affordability while median income...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy