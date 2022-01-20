ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PM's study into Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge cost taxpayers £900,000

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
Nearly £900,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on a study commissioned by Boris Johnson which found it would be too expensive to build a bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the research into the feasibility of a fixed link cost £896,681.

Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy led the investigation, which found that a bridge would cost £335 billion, while a tunnel would require a budget of around £209 billion.

His report concluded that the project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.

In addition to the huge expense, the inquiry also noted that the necessary work would be incredibly challenging.

The report described how Beaufort’s Dyke – an underwater trench on the most direct route between Scotland and Northern Ireland – would need to be “carefully surveyed” due to a million tons of unexploded munitions being dumped there between the First World War and the 1970s.

Mr Johnson previously talked up the creation of a fixed link but accepted the conclusion of the report.

The research was carried out alongside a wider review of connectivity in the UK, which cost £1,102,525.

The DfT said the total of £1,999,206 for both studies was the amount spent on consultancy fees and department staff costs.

Sir Peter led the review alongside his role at Network Rail, and did not receive additional pay.

The Independent

Countdown to 2022 local elections about to begin

The countdown to this year’s UK local elections is about to begin.On Tuesday January 25 there will be only 100 days to go until polling day on Thursday May 5.Most of the seats were last contested in 2018, when the UK was still in the European Union, the prime minister was Theresa May, Labour was led by Jeremy Corbyn and the Liberal Democrat leader was Vince Cable.The political landscape of the UK has undergone huge changes in the past four years.Yet many of the issues that can decide local elections remain the same, such as when bins are collected, the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bill is ‘landmark moment’ for HS2 – Transport Secretary

A “landmark moment” in improving the North West’s rail connections will happen on Monday when the Bill to extend HS2 to Manchester is laid in Parliament, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.Phase 2b of the high-speed railway will cut travel times by around 55 minutes for journeys between London and Manchester, and up to 45 minutes for trips between Birmingham and Manchester, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).It will also at least double capacity on those routes, the DfT said.Make towns and cities in these key areas more attractive to businessTransport Secretary Grant ShappsAnti-HS2 activists are holding events along the...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

The Guardian view on dual mandates: double trouble in Northern Ireland

This spring’s elections are getting an unusual amount of advance publicity. The cause, regrettably, is not a great revival of enthusiasm for local government. It is that the results may decide if Boris Johnson stays as prime minister – if he has not already gone by then. But the contests are important for other reasons. Nowhere is this more true than in Northern Ireland, where the assembly is up for election on 5 May.
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray’s inquiry into No 10 parties to continue but report ‘delayed until after police investigation’

Sue Gray’s inquiry into No 10 parties will carry on, despite the police announcing its own probe into the scandal – but its report is expected to be delayed.The Cabinet Office made clear the investigation – which is likely to determine whether Boris Johnson survives in power – is ongoing, despite suggestions it would be “paused”.However, it may not emerge for several weeks, while the police carry out their own inquiries, having been expected to be released at the end of this week, prolonging the agony for the Tory party.“The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Welsh ports see 30% fall in traffic due to Brexit, says UK shipping boss

Welsh ports have seen a 30% fall in traffic as a result of Brexit a shipping operator has said.Ian Davies, boss of Stena Line’s UK ports, said the decline seen in Holyhead and Fishguard was because of the new trading relationship with the European Union and not the Covid-19 pandemic.Mr Davies said the new deal has hit the logistics industry “quite hard”.“In January, we saw a big drop-off ranging from 50-60% of our freight volumes, as people really kind of got used to the new regimes and the new documentation that was required,” he told the BBC Politics Wales...
INDUSTRY
