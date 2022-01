ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s a great time to be involved in the residential real estate business. But on the commercial office and retail side? It’s a lot more uncertain. While large-scale problems persist with supply chain issues and inflation, Ithaca’s housing market is hot, as are the home and apartment markets in many parts of the country. However, the retail and office situation has been hit hard by moves toward more online shopping and remote work as a result of the pandemic. With fewer offices filled and storefronts occupied, being a commercial real estate owner, whether in a suburban office park, strip mall or downtown business district, is an anxiety-inducing experience.

