ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Ankit Rajvanshi ranks 21,851st in Boys’ 18 singles bracket by December

By Rock Island Today Reports
rockislandtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoline tennis player Ankit Rajvanshi won 38 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by December....

rockislandtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Moline, IL
Sports
City
Moline, IL
Tribune-Review

Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza commits to Navy football, joining Blue Devils teammate

Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza has played football with teammate Eli Heidenreich for as long as he can remember. As it turns out, high school graduation won’t break their bond. Tecza committed to play football for Navy on Friday, five months after Heidenreich also committed to the Midshipmen. However, their lifelong friendship alone wasn’t what drew Tecza to the Naval Academy.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Boys#Bracket#Youth Sports#New York Tennis Magazine
The Independent

Alize Cornet cherishes ‘magic’ win as she reaches first grand slam quarter-final

Perseverance finally paid off for an emotional Alize Cornet as she reached her first grand slam quarter-final at the 63rd attempt.The Frenchwoman, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday, dropped to the court in tears at the end of a gruelling 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory over Simona Halep in sweltering conditions at the Australian Open.Cornet has played in every grand slam tournament for the last 15 years and this was her sixth trip to the fourth round but she had never previously managed to go further.Persistence pays off 💙🤍❤️@alizecornet · #AusOpen · #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/4GLX6JwvXF— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2022The first...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy