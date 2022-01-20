Julia Fox Was On Her Way, You Just Didn’t Know It Yet: Inside the Rise of Kanye “Ye” West’s New Muse

Things are heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox — and these new PDA photos from their latest date night prove it!. Kanye West and Julia Fox didn’t hold back from packing on the PDA while out on a dinner date in Los Angeles on Jan. 12. The two were photographed leaving a restaurant while holding hands. Julia wore a leather crop top and matching, low-rise pants, which put her massive back tattoo on full display. In another shot, her back was to the camera as she and Ye wrapped their arms around each other and leaned in for a kiss. Meanwhile, Kanye looked more casual in dark wash jean and a sweatshirt.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO