ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Julia Fox Was On Her Way, You Just Didn’t Know It Yet: Inside the Rise of Kanye “Ye” West’s New Muse

wvli927.com
 5 days ago

For Julia Fox, turning in a compelling...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Holds Hands With Julia Fox & Kisses Her On Date Night

Things are heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox — and these new PDA photos from their latest date night prove it!. Kanye West and Julia Fox didn’t hold back from packing on the PDA while out on a dinner date in Los Angeles on Jan. 12. The two were photographed leaving a restaurant while holding hands. Julia wore a leather crop top and matching, low-rise pants, which put her massive back tattoo on full display. In another shot, her back was to the camera as she and Ye wrapped their arms around each other and leaned in for a kiss. Meanwhile, Kanye looked more casual in dark wash jean and a sweatshirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye
The Independent

Kanye West and Julia Fox make red carpet debut

Kanye West and Julia Fox have cemented their budding romance by making their relationship red carpet official.The couple made their debut this weekend at Paris Men’s Fashion Week as they attended Kenzo’s show in matching denim looks.Arriving on the red carpet on Sunday 23 January, Fox was dressed in full Schiaparelli, wearing a cropped denim jacket and loose-fitting, low waisted blue jeans.The statement jacket, which featured conical breasts reminiscent of Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature corsets, was paired with large gold earrings and matching Diesel denim boots.West opted for a full Balenciaga look, wearing a padded denim jacket, blue jeans and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Inside Kanye West’s dinner with Julia Fox and Antonio Brown

Kanye West and Julia Fox’s romance has taken over the West Coast. After the couple took Miami by storm and followed up their date night with a romantic weekend in New York City, the Yeezy designer returned to Los Angeles with the “Uncut Gems” actress by his side.
NFL
Footwear News

Julia Fox Wears Red Leather Dress & Kim Kardashian’s Mirror Boots in Paris With Kanye West

Julia Fox and Kanye West have continued their matching couples’ style from day into night. After a memorable public outing at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 show, where they twinned in denim outfits, the duo took Paris by storm again—this time, in all leather. Following Rick Owens’ “glamsleazy” Fall 2022 menswear show last week, Fox stepped out for dinner with West in a red leather dress by the American designer. The one-shoulder number featured a gray lining and asymmetric hem, which stretched to her thighs. Fox’s look centered on the dress, framed by a long black leather trench coat and silver pyramid-shaped earrings. Similarly to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muse#Gambler
Miami Herald

Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Relationship Timeline

Forming a bond in an unexpected place. Nearly one year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, the musician publicly moved on with Julia Fox. West, who married Kardashian in 2014, was linked to Irina Shayk and model Vinetria before he celebrated New Year’s Eve with Fox. The Gotham Awards nominee, for her part, was married to Peter Artemiev before meeting the songwriter.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Julia Fox Dishes on Steamy New Photos With Kanye "Ye" West and About "Surrendering"

Watch: Kanye "Ye" West & Julia Fox Rock Matching Looks on Date Night. Julia Fox and Kanye "Ye" West's chemistry is only getting stronger. Speaking with Interview magazine on Saturday, Jan. 15, the Uncut Gems actress, 31, called her new relationship a "redemption story" and shared a behind-the-scenes look at her recent dinner outing—and its accompanying photo shoot—with the rapper and a few of their famous friends.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Madonna Teases Kanye West's New Flame Julia Fox Will Star In Her Biopic, Music Icon Reveals She & Actress 'Went To Dinner' To Discuss Her Movie

The iconic hitmaker hinted Kanye West's new girlfriend, Julia Fox, may be in the running to play her in her upcoming autobiographical movie. Madonna's not-so-subtle clue came after a heavily documented dinner and night out with a slew of stars — including Ye, Fox, Antonio Brown, Floyd Mayweather, The Game, and Evan Ross.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Julia Fox Calls Her Romance with Kanye West a "Redemption Story"

Julia Fox is keeping us up to date on her relationship with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems actor spoke with Interview magazine for a second diary-esque piece detailing her dates with the Ye rapper. The piece, a conversation called "Fox News," also included an announcement that the post-date debriefs would become a regular feature, complete with photos from the couple's nights out.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy