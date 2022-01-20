Julia Fox Was On Her Way, You Just Didn’t Know It Yet: Inside the Rise of Kanye “Ye” West’s New Muse

Kanye West and Julia Fox have cemented their budding romance by making their relationship red carpet official.The couple made their debut this weekend at Paris Men’s Fashion Week as they attended Kenzo’s show in matching denim looks.Arriving on the red carpet on Sunday 23 January, Fox was dressed in full Schiaparelli, wearing a cropped denim jacket and loose-fitting, low waisted blue jeans.The statement jacket, which featured conical breasts reminiscent of Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature corsets, was paired with large gold earrings and matching Diesel denim boots.West opted for a full Balenciaga look, wearing a padded denim jacket, blue jeans and...
