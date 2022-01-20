ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Talking KC Chiefs (including Willie Gay arrest) ahead of Sunday’s Bills game

By Herbie Teope
News-Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AFC Divisional Round kicks off the weekend, and Sunday night’s game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills Arrowhead Stadium projects to be a very good one. The...

www.bnd.com

The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
iheart.com

Twitter Roasts Patrick Mahomes' Brother, Fiancée Again After Viral Video

Patrick Mahomes put together one of the most impressive comeback performances in NFL history to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance on Sunday (January 23) night. However, some of the attention has been shifted negatively to his loved ones. Numerous social media users...
NFL
Person
Sam Mcdowell
ClutchPoints

Chiefs HC Andy Reid reacts to Josh Allen, Bills’ comments on controversial OT rules

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills played a game for the ages in the AFC Divisional Round, as Kansas City only just edged out Buffalo 42-36. Besides the incredible quarterback show put on by Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, one of the biggest storylines after the game was the controversial overtime rule, which prevented Allen and the Bills from touching the ball. Allen spoke about the rule, noting that it “is what it is” but that he’d likely be celebrating if it was the other way around too. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seemed to offer a response to those comments when speaking about the controversial OT rules, via NBC Sports.
NFL
#Kc Chiefs#Bills#American Football#Talking Kc Chiefs#Afc Divisional Round#The New England Patriots#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Sportsbeat Kc
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs’ Willie Gay arrested days before playoff game

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a tough playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, but one of their key defensive players now has other things to worry about. Chiefs second-year linebacker Willie Gay was arrested on Wednesday night following a domestic violence incident in Overland Park, Kansas. According to KCTV 5, Gay was booked on a charge of misdemeanor criminal damage. He remained in jail awaiting bond as of Thursday morning.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Redlands Daily Facts

Bills, Chiefs ready for rematch of 2021 AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stefon Diggs walked off the field inside Arrowhead Stadium back in October with two very distinct feelings: elation that his Buffalo Bills had avenged an AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and the conviction that they would meet again. Get ready for...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings NFL DFS Picks: Top Sunday slate for Rams vs. Buccaneers, Bills vs. Chiefs includes Cam Akers and Tyler Johnson

If you’re competing in a DFS tournament or 50/50 competition for Sunday’s Divisional Round games featuring the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve run through dozens of potential game scripts to arrive at the most likely scenarios and how these scenarios would impact fantasy football performances. Here are our top NFL DFS picks and recommended lineup, based on DraftKings pricing.
NFL
News-Democrat

We now know what awaits the KC Chiefs next round ... but only if they beat Buffalo

The AFC’s path to the Super Bowl once again winds through Kansas City. If the Chiefs can hold serve, that is. The Bengals upset the top-seeded Titans in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday, 19-16 on a game-winning field goal as time expired, which leaves the Chiefs as the highest seed remaining in the AFC field.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Chiefs’ Willie Gay arrested in misdemeanor criminal damage case ahead of divisional round game with Bills

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a misdemeanor criminal damage case, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, via KCTV. The 23-year-old was arrested around 10:30 p.m. in Overland Park, Kansas, and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, where he was arraigned on Thursday afternoon. Gay was released from the Johnson County Detention Center on $1,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

