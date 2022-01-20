ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Beauce gold fields Megantic property all 10 Ditton samples returned coarse gold grains

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeauce Gold Fields (Champs D’Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: ¨BGF¨), (“BGF”): is pleased to announce preliminary gravimetric results of glacial till sampling from sand and gravel pits on the Chesham & Ditton sections of the Company’s Megantic placer to hard rock exploration property located in southern Quebec. All ten Ditton samples...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Aben Resources Receives Regulatory Approval for Deal to Acquire the Slocan Graphite Project and Provides Update on Forrest Kerr Property, British Columbia

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received Regulatory Approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the option agreement on the Slocan Graphite Property (November 9th) between Aben Resources (TSX-V:”ABN”) and Eagle Plains Resources (TSX-V:”EPL”). Aben now holds the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest, less 2% Net Production Royalty (“NPR”) in the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia (the “Agreement”).
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Hawkmoon Discovers a New Gold Zone Assaying 83.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold and at the Midrim Showing on the Wilson Property in Québec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2022-- Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) (“ Hawkmoon ” or the “ Company ”) has received the final assay results for the final two (2) drill holes (the “ Holes ”) from its 2021 drill program (the “ Program ”) at the Midrim Showing (“ Midrim ”) on the Wilson Gold project (“ Wilson ” or the “ Property ”). The Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Benchmark Drills 49.10 Metres of 2.36 G/t Gold Equivalent at the Dukes Ridge Deposit and Extends Mineralization from Surface to 220 Metres Depth

Benchmark Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Benchmark“) (TSX-V: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) – is pleased to announce new results from 27 infill and expansion drill holes at the Dukes Ridge Deposit, including 49.10 metres (m) core length of 1.86 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 39.96 g/t silver or 2.36 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq)* with 3.84 m of 12.50 g/t gold and 240.16 g/t silver or 15.50 g/t AuEq in drill hole 21DRDD005 (Figure 1). These new drill results have the potential to positively impact the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) scheduled for completion during the first half of 2022. Drilling has also extended mineralization, which remains open, below the 2021 modelled pit shell to a depth of over 220 vertical metres (Figure 2), with additional drilling planned to test the along-strike expansion potential of the mineralizing system. Benchmark’s flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located within a road-accessible region of the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Evergold Releases 3D Video of Golden Lion Main Zone, B.C., Highlighting Scale of Target and High-Grade Gold-Silver Domain

Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, OTC:EVGUF, WKN:A2PTHZ) is pleased to announce release of an animated video of the gold and silver-rich GL1 Main zone, located on the Company’s Golden Lion property in north-central B.C. The video has been created, in part, from data generated by a 3D geological modeling exercise, imagery and results from which were released early last week (see news, January 17, 2022). The video shows the progressive development of the GL1 Main zone through time, commencing with Newmont’s historical drilling in 1984, through drilling carried out by Evergold in 2020, and culminating with Evergold’s 2021 drill discovery, in its final 3 holes, of the property’s first high-grade domain. The high-grade domain, which comes to surface and returned the highest grades of precious and base metals yet seen in drilling at Golden Lion (see news, November 16, 2021), will be the focus of follow-up drilling in the 2022 field season.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Gold Mines#Megantic#Beauce Gold Fields Lrb#The Chesham Ditton#Company#Ne#Cache Explorations
resourceworld.com

ATEX Commences Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Drilling Program

ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV:ATX) (“ATEX“) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 6,000 metre diamond drilling campaign at its Valeriano Copper Gold Project with two drill rigs currently targeting the Valeriano copper gold porphyry deposit. The Valeriano deposit is located within a portion of the Frontal...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Trevali Mining produces 322 million lb zinc in 2021

Trevali Mining Corp. [TV-TSX, Lima; TREVF-OTCQX; 4T1-FSE] reported preliminary fourth quarter (Q4) and full-year production results for 2021 and provides 2022 operating, capital and exploration expenditure guidance. All financial figures are in U.S. dollars and are unaudited. Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO stated, “The company ended 2021 with much to...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Goldplay Mining samples 21.8 g/t gold at Goldstorm South, British Columbia

Goldplay Mining Inc. [AUC-TSXV; AUCCF-OTCQB] reported results from its 2021 field program on the Goldstorm South project, formerly referred to as the Niut Mountain project, located within 4 km from road access and 20 km southeast of White Saddle Air Services Ltd.’s helicopter base in the western Chilcotin district of southwestern British Columbia.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

TDG Gold samples 32.9 g/t gold at Mets property, British Columbia

TDG Gold Corp. [TDG-TSXV] reported results of the 2021 exploration program at its former producing high-grade-gold Mets mining lease, located in the road-accessible Toodoggone production corridor of north-central British Columbia. Highlights include grab samples yielding 32.90 g/t gold and 27.61 g/t gold collected from locations of known historical drill collars.
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
resourceworld.com

Foran Mining drills 14% zinc over 9.5 metres of at Bigstone, Saskatchewan; shares up

Foran Mining Corp. [FOM-TSXV] reported high-grade intercepts from three holes drilled during the 2021 exploration program at its 100%-owned Bigstone deposit, located 25 km southwest of its McIlvenna Bay deposit in east-central Saskatchewan. Highlights include Hole BS-21-245 that returned 9.5 metres of 14.0% zinc, 0.42% copper, 76.9 g/t silver and...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Novo Resources drills of 7.75 g/t gold over 7.0 metres at Nullagine, Australia

Novo Resources Corp. [NVO-TSX; NSRPF-OTCQX] provided a drilling update for the Parnell-Vulture trend in Western Australia. The RC drilling planned at Parnell and Vulture is part of the Nullagine gold project (NGP) exploration program ramp-up, with forward programs currently being generated at several priority basement targets. Parnell-Vulture is located some 45 km from the company’s Golden Eagle processing facility and is accessed by a reliable haul road and associated infrastructure.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Sitka drills 16 metres of 2.18 g/t gold at RC property, Yukon

Sitka Gold Corp. [SIG-CSE; SITKF-OTCQB; 1RF-FSE] reported final assay results from five diamond drill holes (DDRCCC-21-016 through DDRCCC-21-020) from the company’s 2021 summer exploration program at its 100%-optioned RC gold project, Yukon Territory. The company completed a 15-hole, 5,000 metre diamond drill program on the Saddle-Eiger zone at the...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Cornerstone Capital drills 264.7 metres of 0.49 g/t gold at Bramaderos, Ecuador

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. [CGP-TSXV; CTNXF-OTC; GWN1-FWB] provided an update on its Bramaderos gold and copper joint venture in southern Ecuador in which it has a 12.5% interest carried by JV partner and project operator Sunstone Metals Inc. through to the start of commercial production. Significant intersections from the first...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Eskay Mining drills 10.34 g/t AuEq over 11.93 metres of at Consolidated Eskay, British Columbia

Eskay Mining Corp. [ESK-TSXV; ESKYF-OTC; KN7-FSE] reported its third tranche of assay results from its summer 2021 diamond drill campaign at its 100%-controlled Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project in the Golden Triangle 70km northwest of Stewart, northwestern British Columbia. Results discussed in this news release include those from eight holes from the TV deposit and 13 holes from the Jeff deposit, bringing the number of fully assayed holes announced by the company to 56 out of a total of 98 drilled during this program.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

DYNACOR Surges Past 2021 Sales Guidance and boosts gold production to over 100,000 Ounces, A New Yearly Record

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the “Corporation”), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced its monthly sales of US$15.8 million (unaudited) (C$20.2 million) (1) for December 2021, and total annual sales of US195.9 million (C$245.6 million), a 93% year-over-year increase.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Barrick meets 2021 gold production targets

Barrick Gold Corp.’s [ABX-TSX, GOLD-NASDAQ] said Wednesday that despite the challenges associated with COVID-19, the company has achieved it production targets for the third consecutive year. Preliminary production for the full year in 2021 was 4.44 million ounces, a figure that was well within the company’s 4.4 to 4.7...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Thesis Gold drills 49.14 g/t gold over 7.42 metres at Ranch Project, British Columbia

Thesis Gold Inc. [TAU-TSXV; A2QQ0Y-WKN] reported additional drill results from the Bonanza zone, including 7.42 metres in core length of 49.14 g/t gold in drill hole 21BNZDD010. The Bonanza zone is one of four primary zones tested during the greater-than-16,000-metre inaugural 2021 drill program at its 100%-owned, 17,832-hectare, Ranch gold project, located approximately 300 km north of Smithers in the Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Silver Wolf Announces 37 g/t Gold and 7.6% Zinc over 0.70 meters from On-Going Surface Sampling Program

Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB: SWLFF) (TSX-V: SWLF) (“Silver Wolf” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received the assay results from one hundred and fourteen (114) grab/chip samples collected during the on-going surface sampling program at the Ana Maria Property, located 21 kilometres (km) northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing a total of 2,549 hectares (ha) in the well-known Mexican silver belt, adjacent to claims owned by Penoles.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Fabled Copper samples 19.6% copper, 14.4 g/t silver at Muskwa, British Columbia

Fabled Copper Corp. [FABL-CSE] reported the second set of results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa copper project comprising the Neil property (previously referred to as the North block) and the Toro property (previously referred to as the South block) in northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Solaris Announces Significant New Discovery at Warintza South

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a significant new discovery in maiden drilling of the Warintza South target at its Warintza Project (“Warintza” or “the Project”) in southeastern Ecuador. Highlights are listed below,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy