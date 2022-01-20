Singapore Ties With Silicon Valley in Global Data Center Ranking

Data centers are increasingly finding value in moving servers to the cloud, especially over the course of the last year as businesses shifted to more remote-work operations. During these migrations, it’s not uncommon to leave behind or keep servers that aren’t in use anymore. Unfortunately, these underutilized servers, sometimes called “ghost servers,” can add millions of dollars to an energy bill and place unnecessary demand on resources. And at some point, it becomes very difficult to manage what you can’t see, or measure.

