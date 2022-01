Airlines and ferry companies have welcomed the imminent abolition of testing for fully vaccinated arrivals to England. The prime minister said the so-called “day two” test will no longer be needed for double-jabbed and boosted travellers, though he did not give a date for the rule change.Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said: “We welcome this news knowing that millions of our customers will also be delighted to see the return of restriction-free travel in the UK. We now look ahead to what we believe will be a strong summer.“We believe testing for travel should now firmly become a...

WORLD ・ 2 HOURS AGO