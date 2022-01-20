ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Talking KC Chiefs (including Willie Gay arrest) ahead of Sunday’s Bills game

By Herbie Teope
Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AFC Divisional Round kicks off the weekend, and Sunday night’s game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills Arrowhead Stadium projects to be a very good one. The...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs’ Willie Gay arrested days before playoff game

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a tough playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, but one of their key defensive players now has other things to worry about. Chiefs second-year linebacker Willie Gay was arrested on Wednesday night following a domestic violence incident in Overland Park, Kansas. According to KCTV 5, Gay was booked on a charge of misdemeanor criminal damage. He remained in jail awaiting bond as of Thursday morning.
KANSAS CITY, KS
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend goes wild after Chiefs’ epic win vs. Bills

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews probably had the wildest celebration after the Kansas City Chiefs’ epic win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Chiefs forced the divisional round game to overtime after trailing 36-33 with just 13 seconds left. They carried the momentum to OT and never looked back, finishing off the Bills with a 42-36 win. Kansas City only had a nine percent chance to win the contest in the closing moments, so the fact that they were able to still send it to the extra period and win is nothing short of being a miracle.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined by NFL for pom-pom celebration vs. Steelers

The no-fun league is at it again, this time dishing out a fine for a celebration in the Kansas City Chiefs’ wild-card tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill will be fined nearly $13K for a celebration during last Sunday’s game. After scoring a touchdown against the Steelers, Hill ran to the sideline and swiped a pair of pom-poms from a Chiefs cheerleader before doing a little dance. No flags were thrown on the play, but the league clearly took the fun moment as taunting and sought to enforce the rule after the fact.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Bills playoff game

The Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Playoff game Sunday sets up to be a barn-burner. Both teams finished in the top four in the NFL in scoring and are in good form, having blown out their opponents in the wild-card round. The Chiefs doubled up Pittsburgh 42-21 and the Buffalo Bills crushed the New England Patriots 47-17.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs HC Andy Reid reacts to Josh Allen, Bills’ comments on controversial OT rules

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills played a game for the ages in the AFC Divisional Round, as Kansas City only just edged out Buffalo 42-36. Besides the incredible quarterback show put on by Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, one of the biggest storylines after the game was the controversial overtime rule, which prevented Allen and the Bills from touching the ball. Allen spoke about the rule, noting that it “is what it is” but that he’d likely be celebrating if it was the other way around too. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seemed to offer a response to those comments when speaking about the controversial OT rules, via NBC Sports.
NFL
CBS Sports

Three reasons the Chiefs will beat Bills in AFC Divisional Round: Patrick Mahomes blasts off in a big way

Few things hit as hard as an NFL rematch with glory on the line, and that's exactly what we have coming in the AFC Divisional Round, when the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Buffalo Bills. The latter is looking to avenge their playoff exit from a year ago, when Patrick Mahomes and Co. sent Josh Allen and his band of merry men back to Buffalo with a 38-24 loss in the AFC Championship. It was a tough loss for a player like wideout Stefon Diggs, who took extra time watching the Chiefs celebrate so that memory and feeling of disappointment could be used as motivation -- should the two meet again in similar circumstances.
NFL
iheart.com

Twitter Roasts Patrick Mahomes' Brother, Fiancée Again After Viral Video

Patrick Mahomes put together one of the most impressive comeback performances in NFL history to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance on Sunday (January 23) night. However, some of the attention has been shifted negatively to his loved ones. Numerous social media users...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About NFL Overtime

The Kansas City Chiefs just beat the Buffalo Bills with a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. It was an incredible finish, with the Chiefs forcing overtime on a game-tying field goal as time expired. Kansas City then got the ball first in overtime and they didn’t give it up.
NFL

