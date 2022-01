Georgia’s hefty budget surplus is about to pay off for state employees. Gov. Brian Kemp will include a $5,000 raise for most state workers in the fiscal 2022 mid-year budget proposal he will release later this week. Putting the raise in the mid-year budget means it would take effect as soon as the General Assembly passes it and he signs it into law rather than at the beginning of fiscal 2023 in July.

