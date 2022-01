MINNEAPOLIS. MN. – The Scarlet Knights came up just one play short in a tough 68-65 defeat at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Saturday. Senior forward Ron Harper Jr. was called for an offensive foul on a charge taken by Golden Gophers senior guard Luke Loewe with just under three seconds remaining and the Scarlet Knights trailing by one point.

