‘Corporate-sanctioned racism’? How war on critical race theory spread from schools to big business

Slavery is America’s original sin. Racism made slavery possible. Americans profited from an immoral and pitiless labor system. Hundreds of thousands died in the Civil War to abolish slavery. After Reconstruction, the South instituted a policy of segregation, intimidation, and voter suppression of Black Americans that was racist and violent. This system lasted for a hundred years, enforced by courts from top to bottom. Racism endures in all aspects of our society. We hear it in Mitch McConnell’s words and we see it in voter suppression targeting Black Americans.
