‘Corporate-sanctioned racism’? How war on critical race theory spread from schools to big business

School board meetings have recently become the setting for some of the United State’s biggest debates on controversial topics. Parents and community members have been flocking to these meetings to voice their opinions on topics like mask mandates, vaccine mandates and critical race theory (CRT). Critical race theory has been one of the hottest topics, yet few seem to completely understand what it actually is. Still, there is outrage among parents and community members who believe that teaching critical race theory in schools is indoctrinating their children.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO