Economy

‘Corporate-sanctioned racism’? How war on critical race theory spread from schools to big business

By Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Critical race theory is not just...

New University Newspaper

Critical Race Theory In Schools Isn’t Indoctrination, It’s the Truth

School board meetings have recently become the setting for some of the United State’s biggest debates on controversial topics. Parents and community members have been flocking to these meetings to voice their opinions on topics like mask mandates, vaccine mandates and critical race theory (CRT). Critical race theory has been one of the hottest topics, yet few seem to completely understand what it actually is. Still, there is outrage among parents and community members who believe that teaching critical race theory in schools is indoctrinating their children.
unothegateway.com

OPINION: Critical race theory and changing the education system

Over the past few years, there has been an uproar from Republicans to stop critical race theory from being taught in schools. The main problem is most Republicans’ inability to understand what critical race theory is, and that the concept is rarely taught in grades K-12. Critical race theory is the history of America through the eyes of African Americans and shows how racism is something that is intertwined in our thoughts subconsciously today.
newsandguts.com

Florida Advances Anti-Critical Race Theory Bill

Florida’s Senate Education Committee approved a thinly veiled anti-Critical Race Theory bill on Tuesday that aims to eliminate feelings of “discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress” felt by students “on account of his or her race.”. The bill, SB 148, advanced out...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Critical race theory bill merely perpetuates racism

Regarding the editorial "Lawmakers propose bills to let parents block fact-based school instruction" (Jan. 12): These bills are purporting to be about education, but in my opinion, they're not. Unless children are locked in solitary confinement, they will learn about what happened between Reconstruction and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights movement.
Axios

Youngkin defends critical race theory ban

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday doubled down on his rhetoric against critical race theory in an interview with "Fox News Sunday," saying he wants to "increase transparency" on what's being taught in schools. Driving the news: Youngkin signed an executive order Saturday that banned the teaching of critical race...
Washington Examiner

Parents join anti-critical race theory group and win lawsuit against radical school curriculum in California

Parents are continuing to win in their fight against left-wing indoctrination in schools. The Californians for Equal Rights Foundation earned a settlement with the California Department of Education and the State Board of Education last week that removes Aztec and Ashe affirmation prayers from an ethnic studies curriculum. “We are...
Riverside Press Enterprise

Instead of banning teaching of ‘critical race theory,’ legalize school choice

Glenn Youngkin recently was elected Virginia’s governor partly because he promised to ban teaching of CRT. CRT stands for critical race theory, which argues that every American institution upholds white supremacy. Before Youngkin’s surprise victory, the media mocked him for complaining about CRT. NBC’s Nicolle Wallace said it...
Dayton Daily News

VOICES: The threat is not Critical Race Theory — it’s racism

Slavery is America’s original sin. Racism made slavery possible. Americans profited from an immoral and pitiless labor system. Hundreds of thousands died in the Civil War to abolish slavery. After Reconstruction, the South instituted a policy of segregation, intimidation, and voter suppression of Black Americans that was racist and violent. This system lasted for a hundred years, enforced by courts from top to bottom. Racism endures in all aspects of our society. We hear it in Mitch McConnell’s words and we see it in voter suppression targeting Black Americans.
