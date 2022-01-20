ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taysom Hill’s contract named the worst on the Saints roster

By Kristen Wong
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints will head into 2022 with the least amount of salary cap space in the league, owing more than 70 million dollars. Taysom Hill’s contract isn’t helping the team at all. Hill’s salary takes up a little over five percent of the team’s overall...

whodatdish.com

