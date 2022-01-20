ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Inter predicted lineup vs Venezia - Serie A

By Craig Vickers
90min.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInter will be looking to keep the chasing pack at arms length as they welcome Venezia to San Siro in Serie A. The Nerazzurri sit two points above Milan at the summit of the table - having played a game fewer - after reaching a half century of points this term...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Inter Milan 2-1 Venezia: Serie A leaders come from behind to secure dramatic victory over strugglers... as Edin Dzeko scores last-minute winner to move them five points clear of AC Milan

A last-gasp header from Edin Dzeko earned Serie A leaders Inter Milan a dramatic 2-1 win over Venezia on Saturday, as Simone Inzaghi's side moved five points clear at the top of the standings. The hosts were poor in the opening stages, with Venezia, who were without numerous first-team players...
UEFA
The Guardian

European roundup: Dzeko gives Inter dramatic victory over Venezia

A last-gasp header from Edin Dzeko earned Serie A leaders Internazionale a dramatic 2-1 win over Venezia on Saturday, as Simone Inzaghi’s side moved five points clear at the top of the table. The hosts were poor in the opening stages, with Venezia, who were without numerous first-team players...
UEFA
abc17news.com

Late Džeko goal sees Inter beat Venezia to go 5 points clear

MILAN (AP) — Edin Džeko netted a last-gasp winner to help Inter Milan beat virus-hit Venezia 2-1 and move five points clear at the top of Serie A. Nicolò Barella had canceled out Thomas Henry’s shock opener for Venezia in the first half. Defending champion Inter’s next match is against second-place AC Milan after the international break. Venezia remained two points above the relegation zone. Atalanta also had several players out with COVID-19 for its match at Lazio but it managed a 0-0 draw. Genoa drew 0-0 against Udinese in its first match under new coach Alexander Blessin.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delighted with late win against Venezia

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was happy with their narrow 2-1 win against Venezia. Venezia i a shock lead at San Siro with Thomas Henry, but Nicolò Barella and a late Edin Dzeko header turned it around for the 2-1 win. "The team believed to the end, the lads...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Alessandro Bastoni
Person
Matteo Darmian
Person
Alexis Sanchez
Person
Arturo Vidal
Person
Stefano Sensi
World Soccer Talk

Dzeko’s late strike against Venezia puts Inter five clear

Milan (AFP) – Edin Dzeko made sure that Inter Milan would hold off their Serie A title rivals on Saturday with his last-gasp strike in a 2-1 win over Venezia which put the champions five points clear at the top. The Bosnian hit his first goal in nine matches...
SOCCER
kdal610.com

Soccer-Last-gasp Dzeko header earns leaders Inter win over Venezia

MILAN (Reuters) – A last-gasp header from Edin Dzeko earned Serie A leaders Inter Milan a dramatic 2-1 win over Venezia on Saturday, as Simone Inzaghi’s side moved five points clear at the top of the standings. The hosts were poor in the opening stages, with Venezia, who...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Milan#Italy#Venezia Serie#Atalanta#Empoli#Gk#Lwb
Washington Post

Gouiri delivers for Nice; Messi back as PSG routs Reims

PARIS — Amine Gouiri scored with a Panenka penalty kick and delivered an assist Sunday for Nice to beat Metz 2-0 and return to second place in the French league behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain, which welcomed back Lionel Messi as it routed Reims 4-0. PSG got off to a slow start at the Parc des Princes Stadium but ended up in control with goals from Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira after Reims crumbled and collapsed in the second half.
SOCCER
The Independent

Jesse Lingard ‘eyes loan move away from Manchester United’ with Newcastle keen

What the papers sayThe Manchester Evening News says Jesse Lingard is looking to secure a loan move away from Old Trafford in the January transfer window. The 29-year-old midfielder has made just nine Premier League appearances this season, and it is believed Newcastle are interested in a potential loan deal.Brentford are finalising a deal for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old’s contract is reportedly for six months with an option for a one-year extension, however it all hinges on whether Eriksen completes his medical following his collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby in the Premier League on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to end a run of four fixtures without a win. If last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City didn’t ruled Chelsea out of the title race, Tuesday’s draw at Brighton effectively ended their hopes. The Blues will be looking over their shoulder if Spurs win to close the gap to five points, with Antonio Conte’s side having an additional three games in hand. There has been a focus on the transfer window in the build-up, with Ousmane Dembele is one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Lionel Messi returns to PSG squad for first appearance of 2022

Lionel Messi is in line to make his PSG return on Sunday after head coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be in the squad. The Argentina international hasn’t played for PSG since before Christmas after testing positive for Covid-19 while he was back home in Argentina during the recent winter break.
SOCCER
90min.com

Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Eden Hazard's Real Madrid future

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Eden Hazard is in his plans for the 2022/23 season, despite Real Madrid's continued interest in Kylian Mbappe. Since his €100m move to Madrid back in 2019, it's fair to say that Hazard hasn't had the best time of it. The Belgian has missed a whopping 65 games through a myriad of injuries and, as such, has struggled to make his mark at the Santiago Bernabeu.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Transfer rumours: Chelsea eye De Ligt, PSG in talks for Ndombele

Chelsea have been alerted to the possibility of signing Matthijs de Ligt this summer, with Juventus willing to take a £12m loss on their investment in the player and sell him for £55m. The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Jules Kounde, but De Ligt could be surprise alternative to the Sevilla man.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Liverpool unlikely to sign Denis Zakaria in January

Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria in January. 90min reported in December that Zakaria was a target for a host of Premier League teams this month, with Manchester United and Arsenal among his most prominent suitors. More recently, Liverpool have been credited with...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy