Kevin Love came alive from deep and guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to a win. Kevin Love didn’t feel like doing much running on offense on Monday night and that’s ok, as he was hitting at a 50% clip from three, so why bother moving around the court much? The former All-Star and potential Sixth-Man of the Year for 2022 went 6-12 from three, which counted for all of his registered shots from the field. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man was an absolute sniper against the Knicks, and they needed every point he offered.

NBA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO